Wanda Sykes to perform at casino

Comedian Wanda Sykes, a regular staple on many television shows, will take the stage at the Hard Rock Casino in Gary this summer.

Sykes, who Entertainment Weekly has named one of the 25 funniest people in America, will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 17, at the casino at 5400 W. 29th St., just south of the Borman Expressway in Gary's Black Oak neighborhood.

After getting big breaks on "Def Comedy Jam" and a stint opening for Chris Rock, the stand-up comedian has appeared on many television shows, including "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Black-ish," "The New Adventures of Old Christine," "The Upshaws" and "The Other Two." She also starred in a few shows of her own, including "Wanda at Large" on Fox and "Wanda Does It" on Comedy Central.

"Wanda Sykes became known for her outstanding wit as a writer on The Chris Rock Show, for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award in 1999," the Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "She has continued to dazzle audiences for the past two decades with her outstanding work as a stand-up comedian and through starring roles in movies and on television. Wanda’s appearances on Comedy Central have become classics on YouTube. And she continues to be a sought-after guest on primetime shows such as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Ellen Show."

She's also appeared in many movies over the years such as "The Muppets," "Evan Almighty," "Monster in Law" and "Clerks II." She's also had many voiceover roles in animated movies like "Rio," "Over the Hedge" and the "Ice Age" films, as well as animated shows like "Futurama," "Bob's Burgers" and "BoJack Horseman."

She co-hosted the Academy Awards in 2021 and has won many awards, including an American Comedy Award for Funniest Female Stand-Up Comic. She's often nationally toured and previously appeared at The Venue at Hammond's Horseshoe Casino.

Tickets start at $69.

For more information, visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.