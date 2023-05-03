As is the tradition, participants who attend the May Wine Brunch are invited to wear their favorite hat.

This year marks the 51st annual event sponsored by the Women’s Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society (WANISS).

The fundraising event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 10 at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

Cost is $50 per person.

This year’s event includes the Boulevard of Shoppes & Avenue in the atrium starting at 10 a.m.; May wine served at 11 a.m. and brunch served at noon.

There is also an annual raffle with top two prizes of $400 and two other prizes for $100 awarded.

Suggested raffle donations are $5 each or five for $20.

The annual brunch is one of the organization’s two large annual fundraisers for the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.

Longtime WANISS member Linda Eisenhauer named and founded the original May Wine Brunch in 1972.

WANISS members have continued the May Wine Brunch tradition even hosting a virtual event on June 24, 2020 during COVID-19 restrictions.

The event earned WANISS the Gold Award of Excellence for its 2020 Stay at Home Wine Brunch.

For more information, call WANISS at 219-836-0525, ext. 206 or email development@nisorchestra.org visit nisorchestra.org.