War Hippies, Eric Benét, Donell Jones and other acts to play Hard Rock Casino

War Hippies, Eric Benét, Donell Jones and other acts will play the Hard Rock Casino in Gary this week.

Dave Specter will take the Council Oak Bar Stage at 8 p.m. Friday. He's been inducted into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame.

"Dave Specter has earned an international reputation as one of the premier talents on the Chicago music scene," the Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Since 1985 Specter has performed regularly at top Chicago venues in addition to clubs, festivals and concert halls throughout the USA, as well as countless venues globally."

War Hippies Featuring Scooter Brown will play at 9 p.m. at the Hard Rock Café Stage at the casino. They've toured with Chris Janson and Travis Tritt and recently released the album War Hippies that reached No. 8 on the iTunes Country Chart.

"War Hippies is a new country duo and lifestyle brand from USMC and US Army combat veterans, Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis. Forming in 2022, each has enjoyed an extremely successful career of their own, with a combined 25 years of touring and over 20M streams.

Serenade featuring Eric Benét and Donell Jones will play Hard Rock Live at 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $67.50 and are available through Ticketmaster.

"From barefoot dreadlocked troubadour to suave standard-bearer for contemporary R&B," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Eric Benét may have changed his look, but one thing has remained consistent: his dedication to crafting authentic music that engages the soul. American Music Award Winner, Donell Jones is a renowned R&B vocalist, an exceptional songwriter, and a master producer."

Old Grand Dad will take the Council Oak Bar Stage at 8 p.m. Saturday.

"Old Grand Dad is an ethylene soaked trio from Chicago, Illinois. Bred for rockabilly, these freaks have started sneakin' out by the light of the moon to taste the rest of the 'Devil's music," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "California bass man Cody 'Goose' Siragusa and Hoosier drummer deluxe Danny Lee Beasley shared a love of the old man's music and a serving job in Wrigleyville; enough said. Their duet turned trio with guitarist and North Avenue homeboy Colin Brennan."

Finally, Ivy Ford will perform on the Hard Rock Cafe Stage at 9 p.m. Saturday. She's opened for blues legend Buddy Guy at his club in Chicago and played with Chicago Blues Hall of Famers like J.B. Ritchie, Joe Moss, Toronzo Cannon and Tom Holland.

The Waukegan native is considered an up-and-comer on the local blues scene. Visit hardrockcasinorthernindiana.com for more information.