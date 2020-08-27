Water adventures: Hurricane Harbor features thrilling rides, food options in safe environment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aquatic fans can cool off and have some fun at Hurricane Harbor Chicago.

Hurricane Harbor Chicago is a 20-acre waterpark located on the grounds of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. The attraction remains open on weekends through Labor Day, which is Sept. 7.

"Safety is our top priority," said Caitlin Kepple, communications manager for Six Flags Great America. "We've implemented a number of safety and cleaning protocols," she added.

In addition to strict social distancing and allowance of less people at a time in the waterpark, there are various other safety measures being taken including thermal imaging temperature checks, staggered arrival times, touchless bag checking and online reservations.

Masks are required while walking throughout the park, Kepple said. They may be removed while riding the water attractions and when in the water.

There is also mobile food ordering available at the waterpark. Patrons may order their food via an app. "You'll get an alert (when it's ready) and it'll be waiting for you," Kepple said.

Throughout the park, which is accessed through the main gate of Six Flags Great America, guests will find an assortment of engaging attractions. (Great America theme park is currently not open).