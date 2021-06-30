Watercolor painting exhibit stars at Chesterton Art Center

CHESTERTON — Hammond-based artist Mark Anderson will exhibit his watercolors at the Chesterton Art Center in July.

"Pictures in Watercolor" will be displayed in both galleries in the Chesterton Art Center at 115 S. 4th St. through the month of July.

Anderson has worked as a professional illustrator for 25 years. His work has appeared in various publications, including The New Yorker, Time, National Geographic, Newsweek, Outside Magazine and the Chicago Tribune.

“I have illustrated and designed over 20 books for Triumph Publishing and have illustrated the country’s longest-running illustrated advertising campaign for Allstate Insurance,” Anderson said.

The multitalented artist also is a watercolor painter who often paints the Indiana Dunes in vibrant colors. His watercolor paintings of the dunes will be on display.

The exhibit starts on Saturday, July 3 and runs through July 31. An opening reception will take place between 2 and 6 p.m. that day.

The Chesterton Art Center also is signing up students for a two-day watercolor workshop that will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 and Friday, Aug. 13.