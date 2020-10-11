Wave of 'Nutcracker' cancellations hits dance companies hard

Still others are proceeding, for now, with plans for live performances. The Eugene Ballet in Oregon canceled its normal four-state tour but expanded its stage offerings from four to 10 performances, with a socially distanced audience of 500 in a 2,500-seat auditorium. The company is shortening performances to 70 minutes, reducing the number of student participants and going without a live orchestra.

"We're just all trying to be resilient, and our dancers are champing at the bit to get in the studio and start rehearsing things," said Eugene Ballet Artistic Director Toni Pimble.

Of the 50 dance companies with the largest annual expenses surveyed by the Dance Data Project, only eight were proceeding with in-person performances. Others either canceled, planned to offer streaming versions or still haven't made an announcement.

In Fort Worth, the cancellation of the Texas Ballet Theater's "Nutcracker" meant the loss of about $2 million in ticket sales. It was also a personal blow to 16-year-old Micah Sparrow, who would have danced roles as a rat and a cook, the third time she would have performed in the show.

Sparrow, a longtime Texas Ballet Theater student, hopes to become a professional dancer. For now, she attends ballet classes reduced in scope as social distancing limits normal movement.

"It really gives me a sense of purpose around the Christmas season just to make magic for the audience and for everyone who watches it," Sparrow said. "I'm really going to miss it."

