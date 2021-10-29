Waves of Laughter standup comedy show comes to Michigan City

"Patti Vasquez’s comedy is rooted in life as the daughter of a second-generation Irish dad and Mexican-immigrant mom coupled with wry observations of diverse topics," Dig the Dunes said in a press release. "Patti has headlined in comedy clubs across the United States, Canada and Europe. She was the first Latina to host her own talk show on WGN radio and has appeared on Nickelodeon, TBS, WGN, ABC and The Oprah Network."

"Adam Burke is originally from Ireland by way of Australia and England. He is a regular panelist and occasional writer for 'Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me,' NPR's popular comedy quiz show. He also wrote for WGN's 'Man of the People' with Pat Tomasulo," Dig the Dunes said in a press release. "Hari Rao performed at Waves of Laughter before. He was so popular, they are bringing him back. Hari's comedy focuses on the peculiarities of life. He dissects his personal experiences that can best be described as, are you being serious? Fun fact: his band, I Fight Dragons, performed the theme song to the ABC sitcom, 'The Goldbergs.'"