Waves of Laughter standup comedy show comes to Michigan City
urgent

Patti Vasquez

Patti Vasquez will perform in the Waves of Laughter comedy show.

 Provided

The Waves of Laughter standup comedy show will crash on the shoreline of Michigan City again early next month.

Five standup comedians will perform Friday, Nov. 5 at Uptown Social, a recently restored 154-year-old theater at 907 Franklin St in downtown Michigan City.

Patti Vasquez will headline. 

"Patti Vasquez’s comedy is rooted in life as the daughter of a second-generation Irish dad and Mexican-immigrant mom coupled with wry observations of diverse topics," Dig the Dunes said in a press release. "Patti has headlined in comedy clubs across the United States, Canada and Europe. She was the first Latina to host her own talk show on WGN radio and has appeared on Nickelodeon, TBS, WGN, ABC and The Oprah Network."

Adam Burke, Hari Rao and Bridget McGuire also will perform.

"Adam Burke is originally from Ireland by way of Australia and England. He is a regular panelist and occasional writer for 'Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me,' NPR's popular comedy quiz show. He also wrote for WGN's 'Man of the People' with Pat Tomasulo," Dig the Dunes said in a press release. "Hari Rao performed at Waves of Laughter before. He was so popular, they are bringing him back. Hari's comedy focuses on the peculiarities of life. He dissects his personal experiences that can best be described as, are you being serious? Fun fact: his band, I Fight Dragons, performed the theme song to the ABC sitcom, 'The Goldbergs.'"

McGuire is a storyteller and humorist.

"Her self-deprecating humor revolves around anxiety, dating and being an aunt," Dig the Dunes said in a press release. "In addition to co-producing 'All That Good Stuff,' a traveling comedy show, she writes about her poor life decisions for Chicago Star media."

Michigan City native Colleen Brennan, who podcasts about the Hoosier State, will emcee.

"Colleen Brennan grew up in Michigan City. As a married, visibly-stable mother, Colleen’s comedy peeks behind the curtain of life’s little challenges and asks obvious questions nobody is asking," Dig the Dunes said in a press release. "She co-hosts the podcast, 'Defending Indiana,' that finds humor in her home state. She’s performed at Second City, Zanies, Laugh Factory and House of Blues."

The doors open at 7 p.m. for the show.

Tickets are $30, and people can buy drinks from a cash bar.

For more information or tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/waves-of-laughter-tickets-156009409343.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

