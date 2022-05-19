Weathermen Roger Triemstra, Tom Skilling to appear in Munster for book signing

Legendary WGN weathermen Roger Triemstra and Tom Skilling will appear in Munster Sunday for a book signing.

Triemstra penned a memoir entitled "Cooler by the Lake" about the 33 years he served as a meteorologist for WGN and WGN Radio, telling Chicagoland residents whether they needed a snow shovel or sunscreen.

The South Holland native worked with radio personalities like Bob Collins and Spike O'Dell during the WGN Radio's long reign at the top of the ratings.

"Rog's career is fascinating and multi-faceted," Skilling said in a social media post. "It extended well beyond the broadcast weather work through which his legion of fans came to know Rog over so many years. It's a career that includes years of award-winning work as a chemical engineer to his military meteorological work and explains how this led to a lengthy meteorological broadcast career on both radio and television here in Chicago."

Skilling, Triemstra, his daughter Cherie and Eddie Volkman will appear from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Hartsfield Village at 10000 Columbia Ave in Munster.

Triemstra will sign copies of his autobiography, which relates many anecdotes from his long career in Chicago meteorology and contains many pictures.

"It's quite a book — beautifully done, with a treasure trove of photos and I can tell you it's a fun read. Rog shares fascinating insights into his work with legendary WGN radio personalities, including Wally Phillips, Bob Collins, Max Armstrong and Orien Samuelson among so many others and also the account of the love of his wife Gerrie and the Triemstra family," Skilling said. "I can tell you I learned things about Rog Triemstra I didn't know —i ncluding his fascinating family background and how the Triemstra family came to settle in South Holland."

