Weezer fans will come undone at the chance to see Rivers Cuomo and sweater-destroying crew at the Hard Rock Casino in Gary.

It's no Beverly Hills, but the Grammy-winning alternative rock act will perform at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue on Sunday, July 9. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 21+ show at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Weezer formed in Los Angeles in 1992 and became one of the most defining acts of the 1990s. Consisting of Cuomo, drummer Patrick Wilson, rhythm guitarist Brian Bell and bassist Scott Shriner, the band has sold 35 million records worldwide, including 10 million in the United States.

Major hits include "Buddy Holly,” “Undone (The Sweater Song),” “Say It Ain’t So,” “El Scorcho,” “Hash Pipe,” “Island In The Sun,” “Beverly Hills” and “Pork and Beans.” The band has lately found success with popular covers at its live shows, such as for Toto's "Africa."

The band continues to release new music that continues to find success commercially.

"Following massively acclaimed album releases in 2016 and 2017 and two sold-out amphitheatre tours with Panic! At the Disco and The Pixies, Weezer released a fan-inspired cover of Toto’s 'Africa.' The cover propelled the band back into the charts across the board, giving Weezer their fifth #1, tenth Top 5, and sixteenth Top 10 at Alternative Radio, in addition to landing Top 5 on the Hot AC chart. It has since gone Platinum," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "They then surprise dropped a covers album at the start of 2019 - Weezer (The Teal Album) - which has been streamed over a hundred million times since its release."

The band's creative output has become diverse as it's dabbled in different genres in a looser, more experimental way.

"In 2021, Weezer released two very different but equally Weezer albums – OK Human, an orchestral pop album meditating on technology and disconnectedness, and Van Weezer, an homage to the band’s shared metal roots growing up. OK Human’s first single, 'All My Favorite Songs,' was one of the biggest rock hits of 2021, and was subsequently nominated for a Grammy for 'Best Rock Song,'" Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "In 2022, the band released SZNZ, a four EP project inspired by Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, and completed the European leg of the Hella Mega tour, which sold out stadiums in America throughout the year prior."

Weezer last performed locally at the south suburban Tinley Park Amphitheater in 2018.

For more information, visit https://www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.