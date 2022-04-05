West Side Theatre Guild to stage August Wilson's 'Fences'

August Wilson is widely regarded as one of the greatest playwrights of the 20th century.

The acclaimed Pittsburgh-based dramatist won two Pulitzer Prizes, a Whiting Award and a Heinz Award in the Arts and the Humanities. His work, including the sweepingly ambitious 10-part Pittsburgh Cycle often explores how African-Americans have been historically exploited and oppressed.

His work has been performed on stage and screen by the likes of Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, James Earl Jones, Angela Bassett and Samuel L. Jackson.

One of his best-known plays is the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama "Fences," the story of a former ballplayer banned from playing in the big leagues because of his race embittered over having to eke out a blue-collar living to barely support his family in 1950s Pittsburgh.

"'Fences' is the story of Troy Maxson, a former Negro League baseball player turned sanitation worker, struggling to overcome his bitterness, while dealing with his ailing relationships with his son and wife," West Side Theatre Guild said in a press release.

Mark Spencer is producing and directing the play. The cast includes Darryl Crockett, Rose Marie Simmons, Ryan Robinson, Jonathan Moore, Nathaniel Tate, Noah Holcomb and Makayla Evans.

It will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 4 p.m. Sunday at the West Side Theatre Main Space at 900 Gerry St. in Gary.

The play is free to the public.

Tickets are available at the West Side Leadership Academy Main Office at 900 Gerry St. in Gary, at Gary City Hall at 401 Broadway and at YWCA of NWI at 150 W. 15th Ave in Gary.

For more information, call 219-977-2198 or find the West Side Theatre Guild on Facebook.

