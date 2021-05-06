Wetlands, Wind & Water Festival to take place at Wolf Lake

The 20th annual Wolf Lake Bi-State Wetlands, Wind & Water Festival will involve a morning bike ride and a Zoom discussion this year.

The Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative organizes the annual celebration of the 804-acre bi-state lake that straddles the border of Hammond and Chicago just south of Lake Michigan. Bifurcated by the Indiana Toll Road, the lake is encompassed by the Wolf Lake Memorial Park on the Indiana side and the William W. Powers State Recreation Area on the Illinois side.

Originally slated to become Indiana's first state park, Wolf Lake is a popular recreational spot for fishing, hiking, windsurfing, boating, bicycling and birding – as it is home to many species of birds including herons, swans and Canadian geese. It's also home to the Hammond's annual Festival of the Lakes that brings national musical acts.

This year's festival will take place on May 29. The bike ride kicks off at 8:30 a.m. at the rear parking to Calumet College of St. Joseph at 2400 New York Ave. in Whiting. Face masks and helmets are required for the ride, which ends at noon.

The ride will be educational in nature.