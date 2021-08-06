 Skip to main content
WHAM midnight bike ride pedals back into town
Liz O'Leary, of Chicago, applies green lights to her bike frame during a past WHAM! After Midnight Ride.

 Times file photo

The WHAM midnight bike roll will roll out for the 10th year on midnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Hundreds of cyclists, many on lit-up bicycles, will bike en masse through Hammond, Whiting, Highland and Munster. They will roll along bike paths and city streets for either a 30-mile-long ride or a 10-mile route that's billed as scenic.

7:13 WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford

"The ride begins and ends at Hammond’s iconic Wolf Lake Pavilion. Ride along the majestic shores of Lake Michigan, and enjoy the tranquility of both Wolf and George Lake in Hammond," the city of Hammond said in a press release. "See firsthand, Hammond, Whiting, Munster, and Highland’s spectacular parks and neighborhoods, ride through historic Downtown Whiting and Hammond and pass Oil City Stadium, home of the Northwest Indiana Oilmen. Adventurers taking the long route will enjoy a rest stop at Wicker Park."

The group ride is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit whamride.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

