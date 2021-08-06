WHAM midnight bike ride pedals back into town

The WHAM midnight bike roll will roll out for the 10th year on midnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Hundreds of cyclists, many on lit-up bicycles, will bike en masse through Hammond, Whiting, Highland and Munster. They will roll along bike paths and city streets for either a 30-mile-long ride or a 10-mile route that's billed as scenic.

"The ride begins and ends at Hammond’s iconic Wolf Lake Pavilion. Ride along the majestic shores of Lake Michigan, and enjoy the tranquility of both Wolf and George Lake in Hammond," the city of Hammond said in a press release. "See firsthand, Hammond, Whiting, Munster, and Highland’s spectacular parks and neighborhoods, ride through historic Downtown Whiting and Hammond and pass Oil City Stadium, home of the Northwest Indiana Oilmen. Adventurers taking the long route will enjoy a rest stop at Wicker Park."

The group ride is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit whamride.com.

