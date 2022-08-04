 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAM midnight bike ride to roll out again in Lake County

If you've got a bike, some stamina and a sense of adventure, you've got a chance to see familiar Northwest Indiana landscapes in a whole new way this weekend.

Hundreds of cyclists will pedal through northern Lake County in the dark of night this weekend.

The WHAM midnight bike ride rolls out during the proverbial witching hour for the 11th year on midnight Saturday into the wee hours of Sunday morning when most blinds are closed and people are asleep inside their homes.

Cyclists deck out their bikes with colorful lights and bike en masse through Hammond, Whiting, Highland and Munster when the streets are largely still and calm. They gather at Wolf Lake Pavilion in Hammond and ride past the shores of Lake Michigan, Wolf Lake and Lake George under the faint illumination of moonlight, soaring together down the quiet roads as the wind whips through their hair.

The bicyclists can take either a 30-mile ride or a 10-mile route depending on their ability level and preference. They pass by downtown Whiting, Oil City Stadium and many parks, landmarks and neighborhoods in Whiting, Hammond Munster and Highland.

There's a rest stop at Wicker Park in Highland for the long route.

Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. and the Hammond Port Authority sponsor the annual bike ride, which is free and open to the public. It's open to all ages and ability levels.

"The speed riders will head out first at 12 a.m. Aug. 7 followed by the long-route riders, and wrapping up with those riding the short route following immediately after. This is a rain or shine event," Hammond said in a news release. "Bring out your two-wheelers, tricycles or unicycles and enjoy a ride through Hammond, Whiting, Highland and Munster's beautiful neighborhood bike paths and city streets."

For more information or to register for free, visit whamride.com.

