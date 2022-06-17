‘Whimsey’ exhibit on display at the Depot

The Depot Beverly Shores Museum and Art Gallery is currently exhibiting the work of photographer Steven Schwab.
The museum in a working South Shore Line train station at 525 S. Broadway in Beverly Shores is exhibiting “Whimsey” in its gallery this month.
It features photographs and dioramas by Schwab, a Chicago native who studied law at Northwestern University and is now an attorney and businessman.
“Today he is also a self-taught photographer and multi-media artist. In 1977 Steven started a company, Sassafras Enterprises Inc., with a ‘Chicago-Style Deep Dish Pizza pan,’ and sold it worldwide to customers such as Crate and Barrel and Williams Sonoma,” the Depot said in a press release. “Beginning in 1988, he and his wife Nancy also operated a chain of eight retail stores under the name ‘Sassafras,’ one of which was at Lighthouse Place mall.”
He’s especially known for his photography of baseball, a passion of his.
“An avid Cubs fan, Mr. Schwab brought his camera to Wrigley Field and captured exciting moments in the game. In 1998, he took the definitive photographs of Sammy Sosa’s 61st and 62nd home runs and those photographs were selected by the National Baseball Hall of Fame for their permanent collection in Cooperstown, NY,” the Depot said in a press release. “The photographs were also published in 'Baseball: 100 Classic Moment in the History of the Game,' as well as numerous other books. In addition, these photographs were exhibited at the Chicago Historical Society in 1999."
Dividing his time between Chicago and Beverly Shores, he also ventures out to photograph nature in the Dunes on weekends.
“This exhibit, entitled ‘Whimsey’ combines Mr. Schwab’s love of photography with figures that add a whimsical dimension to his dioramas,” The Depot said in a press release.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
The Depot Beverly Shores Museum and Art Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
