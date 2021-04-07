White Castle debuts augmented reality cups to celebrate 100th anniversary

White Castle debuted augmented reality cups designed by Columbus, Ohio-based artist Bryan Moss to commemorate its 100th anniversary.

The fast-food chain that invented the slider and has many locations scattered across Northwest Indiana partnered with Coca-Cola and tapped Moss to design the commemorative cups that mark a century of White Castle and its tiny square burgers.

“We strive to support our local communities in all respects, and this project was no exception,” said Erin Shannon, corporate relations manager at White Castle. “Bryan ‘got us’ from the very beginning, and I believe his shared passion for White Castle came through.”

The large drinks are designed in a comic book style to represent different eras of White Castle's history: the 1920s to 1950s, 1960s to 1990s, and 2000s to the modern day.

People just have to train their smartphone cameras on the cups to watch the images come to life.

“As kids, so many of us would sit and eat our bowls of cereal while staring at the back of the box,” Moss said. “Here, I see a 21st-century version of that same experience with people eating White Castle while exploring the cup through AR. It’s just so cool.”