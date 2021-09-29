 Skip to main content
White Castle giving employees up to $500 to get vaccinated
 Associated Press

White Castle, which has restaurants across Northwest Indiana, is offering up to $500 to employees who get vaccinated.

Columbus, Ohio-based White Castle is giving away $500 in cash to up to 200 employees who show proof of a vaccine.

The family-owned restaurant chain, known for its tiny burgers, will spend $100,000 to encourage employees to get vaccinated.

“We are encouraged by our team’s immediate response to the available vaccines this year,” said Jamie Richardson, a vice president at White Castle. “Our VAX-a-Thousands giveaway is a meaningful way to thank our essential team members and inspire others to get vaccinated.”

White Castle has been picking 50 front-line workers a week this month to get the incentive.

“The safety of our team members, their families and the communities we serve has been a top priority since we started satisfying cravings in 1921,” Richardson said. “Today more than ever as we power through the pandemic, we want to be here in ways that matter for our team members.”

During the coronavirus, White Castle gave more than $1 million in free meals to health care workers, delivered more than 15,000 free sliders to grocery workers and offered a 20% discount to frontline supermarket workers, school employees, first responders and healthcare employees. White Castle also gave free deserts on a stick to customers who showed proof of a vaccine in April. 

