White Castle seeking nominations for Cravers Hall of Fame

Fans of White Castle's tiny square sliders have a shot at immortality.

Columbus, Ohio-based White Castle, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary as the nation's first fast food burger chain, is seeking nominations for its Cravers Hall of Fame.

The family-owned restaurant chain is soliciting people's heartfelt stories about how much they love sliders for a chance to be inducted into "a coveted spot in the hallowed halls of the Cravers Hall of Fame." Entries must be submitted by Sept. 30 but any late submissions will be considered for the 2022 class.

“For more than 100 years, we have been fortunate to have the most devoted customers in the business,” said Jamie Richardson, a vice president at White Castle. “Each year, we look forward to this very moment when we get to celebrate all of their unique stories and enshrine a select few into the Cravers Hall of Fame.”

White Castle, which has multiple locations around Northwest Indiana and an exhibit at the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society Museum, started the Cravers Hall of Fame in 2001 as an exclusive club for its most dedicated fans. Only 262 people have been inducted over the last two decades.