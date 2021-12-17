White Sox closer Liam Hendriks to sign autographs at Bridge's Scoreboard

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, the American League Reliever of the Year, will appear at Bridge's Scoreboard in Griffith this weekend.

BM Authentics is bringing Henricks, a two-time All-Star, to sign autographs between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Hendriks will sign baseballs, baseball cards, jerseys, bobbleheads, tickets and other memorabilia at the bar at 121 N. Griffith Boulevard in downtown Griffith. The Australian relief pitcher, who also was named American League Reliever of the Year in 2020, also will pose for pictures.

Hendriks pitched for the Minnesota Twins, Kansas City Royals, Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics before signing with the White Sox last off-season, when he was considered the top closer on the market.

He got his major league career in 2012 as a starting pitcher for the Twins. Baseball Australia named him the Male Player of the Year in 2014 after his performance for the Blue Jays in the American League Championship Series. He became the Athletics' closer in 2019, when he had an ERA of 1.80 while making 25 saves and striking out 124 batters.