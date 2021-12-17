 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks to sign autographs at Bridge's Scoreboard
urgent

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks to sign autographs at Bridge's Scoreboard

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks to sign autographs at Bridge's Scoreboard

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks is shown warming up at Guaranteed Rate Field.

 Joseph S. Pete

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, the American League Reliever of the Year, will appear at Bridge's Scoreboard in Griffith this weekend.

BM Authentics is bringing Henricks, a two-time All-Star, to sign autographs between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. 

Hendriks will sign baseballs, baseball cards, jerseys, bobbleheads, tickets and other memorabilia at the bar at 121 N. Griffith Boulevard in downtown Griffith. The Australian relief pitcher, who also was named American League Reliever of the Year in 2020, also will pose for pictures.

Hendriks pitched for the Minnesota Twins, Kansas City Royals, Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics before signing with the White Sox last off-season, when he was considered the top closer on the market.

He got his major league career in 2012 as a starting pitcher for the Twins. Baseball Australia named him the Male Player of the Year in 2014 after his performance for the Blue Jays in the American League Championship Series. He became the Athletics' closer in 2019, when he had an ERA of 1.80 while making 25 saves and striking out 124 batters.

He finished 2020 3-1 with 14 saves, 37 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.78.

After signing a three-year-$54 million deal with the White Sox, he made his second All-Star game and was named AL Reliever of the Month in May. He lead the American League with 38 saves and all Major League Baseball Relievers with 113 strikeouts last year. He won the AL Reliever of the Year for the second straight year after amassing an 8-3 record and a 2.54 ERA.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

For more information or tickets, visit bmauthentics.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eric Clapton sues woman for selling bootleg concert CD on eBay

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts