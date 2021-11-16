White Sox exhibit on display at Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society

Play ball at a new baseball exhibit at the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society.
The exhibition in the local history museum at 1610 119th St. in downtown Whiting, features the 1959 American League Champion “Go-Go" White Sox and the 2005 White Sox World Series Champions.
The baseball exhibit also showcases the careers of three local players: Johnny Mostil, Steve Kraly and Al Pilarcik. It displays pictures of local teams from the 1930s and 1940s, photos, baseball cards, programs and other memorabilia.
"We're featuring the World Series and all the people from Whiting-Robertsdale who actually played for those teams," board member Gayle Kosalko said.
Mostil was a White Sox center fielder and scout; Kraly, a pitcher for the Yankees; and Pilarcik, an outfielder for the White Sox, the Baltimore Orioles and the Kansas City Athletics.
"They have Johnny Mostil's bat and the post office box from in front of his house in the display," she said. "He lived in the Robertsdale area. There's a lot to be seen, especially for someone who understands baseball."
Visitors also see a rotating display of exhibits about local history in Whiting and Hammond’s next-door Robertsdale neighborhood, including churches, the high schools, the White Castle and the oil refinery. There’s an exhibit of Dr. Robert Humphrey and Dr. William Burton, who developed the thermal cracking process at the Standard Oil Refinery along the Lake Michigan lakeshore that made gas affordable for the average driver in America, leading to the widespread adoption of the automobile.
The baseball exhibit and Dr. Humphrey exhibits are on display through Nov. 28.
The museum is open from noon-4 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, visit wrhistoricalsociety.com.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Candy store, menswear store, Big Daddy's BBQ and Culver's opening; Benedict closes
Open
'A place for families and kids'
'Kid-approved'
Open
Closed
Reopen
Open
#Blessed
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Skechers, Taste of Jamaica, Dickey's Barbecue Pit and Code Ninja opening; Parcel Port under new ownership
Skechers, Taste of Jamaica, Dickey's Barbecue Pit and Code Ninja opening; Parcel Port under new ownership