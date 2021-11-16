White Sox exhibit on display at Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society

Play ball at a new baseball exhibit at the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society.

The exhibition in the local history museum at 1610 119th St. in downtown Whiting, features the 1959 American League Champion “Go-Go" White Sox and the 2005 White Sox World Series Champions.

The baseball exhibit also showcases the careers of three local players: Johnny Mostil, Steve Kraly and Al Pilarcik. It displays pictures of local teams from the 1930s and 1940s, photos, baseball cards, programs and other memorabilia.

"We're featuring the World Series and all the people from Whiting-Robertsdale who actually played for those teams," board member Gayle Kosalko said.

Mostil was a White Sox center fielder and scout; Kraly, a pitcher for the Yankees; and Pilarcik, an outfielder for the White Sox, the Baltimore Orioles and the Kansas City Athletics.

"They have Johnny Mostil's bat and the post office box from in front of his house in the display," she said. "He lived in the Robertsdale area. There's a lot to be seen, especially for someone who understands baseball."