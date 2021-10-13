White Sox, Red Sox, Cardinals, Raptors and Penguins mascots named finalists for Hall of Fame

The final ballot for the Mascot Hall of Fame's 2022 class includes Southpaw from the Chicago White Sox, Butler Blue from Butler University and Wally the Green Monster from the Boston Red Sox.

The final ballot for “The VOTE 2021” also includes Fredbird from the St. Louis Cardinals, Globie from the Harlem Globetrotters, Harvey the Hound from the Calgary Flames, Hugo the Hornet from the Charlotte Hornets, Iceburgh from Pittsburgh Penguins, Jaxson de Ville from Jacksonville Jaguars and The Raptor from the Toronto Raptors.

Starting Sunday, the public can vote on which of the 10 finalists will be inducted into the hall of fame museum at 1851 Front Street in downtown Whiting near the lakefront and the BP Whiting Refinery. It celebrates mascots who entertain fans during games at both the collegiate and professional levels.

Inductees include the Phillie Phanatic, the San Diego Chicken, the Phoenix Suns Gorilla and Benny the Bull.

The Mascot Hall of Fame Executive Committee picked 24 mascots for consideration to be inducted into the National Mascot Hall of Fame next year. The public cast more than 71,000 ballots during the first round to narrow it down to the final ballon.