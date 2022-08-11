Whiting Empanada Fest coming to Lake Michigan lakefront

Pierogi and empanadas are sometimes compared.

Both are dumpling-like pockets stuffed with filling. Both are often packed with meat or potatoes. Both are consumed by the bunch.

The land of Pierogi Fest will soon get a new festival celebrating the pierogi's Latin cousin, the empanada.

Whiting Empanada Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Whiting LakeFront Park at 1500 Park Road in Whiting.

The Whiting Hispanic Heritage Organization will debut the festival to celebrate Latino and Hispanic culture while "showcasing the excellence and diversity of Northwest Indiana’s culinary scene."

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union is presenting the one-day festival, which will feature a variety of empanadas, authentic Mexican desserts and live music. Vendors include Burrito Stop and Eazy Peazy.

"The lineup of free musical performances includes the dynamic Mariachi Sirenas, Chicago’s first all-woman Mariachi. Impacto Boricua, celebrating Puerto Rico’s musical tradition with Salsa, Merengue, Cumbia, Bachata and more," organizers said in a press release. "Ballet Folklórico Yolotzin will perform Mexican traditional folklore dances. The 16-member Banda Venenosa brings the regional sounds of México. Headlining the event is the fan favorite Latin Satin Soul Band playing a variety of Latin music."

There will be a beer garden for those 21 and up, a Familia Zone with kids' activities and other festivities throughout the day.

"The Whiting Hispanic Heritage Organization will celebrate its inaugural Whiting Empanada Fest," organizers said in a press release. "Empanadas are the perfect food to symbolize Whiting’s Hispanic/Latino community. You can find empanadas all over Mexico, Latin America and South America. Not to mention most cultures have similar foods: pierogi, dumpling, calzone, wonton, gyōza and samosa to name a few."

Admission is free but parking costs $5.