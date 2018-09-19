Whiting lakefront craft beer festival postponed until 2019

A craft beer festival planned at Whiting Lakefront Park on the shores of Lake Michigan next month got postponed until next year, and anyone who bought a ticket is getting a refund.
The inaugural South Shore Beer Fest was supposed to take place on Oct. 6 on the Whiting lakefront, but is being rescheduled to some point in 2019. The organizer, the Indianapolis-based Brewers of Indiana Guild, wasn't able to line up as many breweries on that date as it originally hoped, but plans to still host the craft beer festival sometime next year.
"The October 6, 2018 event was scheduled with the understanding that there were several other high-profile festivals across the state featuring guild member breweries on that date, and we were hopeful that this would not impact our ability to have 50-plus breweries and guests (mostly from Indiana) lined up to pour at SSBF," the craft brewing advocacy group said in a post on its website. "Unfortunately that has not been the case, as we’ve heard from many Guild members that their resources were already stretched thin with prior commitments to other events and that they would be unable to attend."
Black Swan Brewpub, 18th Street Brewery, Broad Ripple Brewpub, Burn Em Brewing, Deer Creek Brewery, Devils Trumpet Brewing Co., Fountain Square Brew Co., Hunter’s Brewing, Indiana City, Ironwood Brewing, LaOtto Brewing, Mad Anthony Brewing, Misbeehavin’ Meads, Off Square Brewing, Sour Note Brewing, Sun King Brewing Company, LLC and 3 Floyds Brewing all were slated to attend but the Brewers of Indiana Guild failed to reach its target participation.
"Part of the mission of the Brewers of Indiana Guild is to increase public awareness and appreciation for the variety and quality of Indiana craft beer, and we felt that we would fall short of that obligation to our brewery members who in turn support our mission by participating in our annual fundraising beer festivals," the group said in a post on its website. "We also felt that it would be a disservice to craft beer enthusiasts who purchased tickets if we did not offer the widest variety of Indiana craft beer possible. Without that as the cornerstone of the festival, it would be almost impossible for the Guild to offer the exceptional festival experience that we aim to provide on behalf of our membership."
The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority and the City of Whiting have helped coordinator logistics for the festival, which would feature 3-ounce pours of hundreds of craft beers from Indiana breweries and live entertainment on "the beautiful Lake Michigan shoreline."