Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society Museum seeking family World War II photos

The Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society Museum is seeking photos and other memorabilia of family members who served in World War II.

The historic museum at 1610 119th St., Whiting will host a World War II exhibit that opens on Dec. 5, board member Gayle Kosalko said.

"Our World War II exhibit will feature people from Whiting," she said. "We have actual induction papers. We have memorabilia that was brought back. We're asking people to lend us photos of their uncles, brothers, fathers and husbands who served in the war."

The museum only has room to display about 35 photos. It's looking for submissions of 8-by-10 or 5-by-7 photos for display.

"It's kind of first-come, first-serve," she said. "They will be up there with their name and their rank and what part of the service they were part of. Almost everybody has one of those official ones from the service. They're really pretty."

The museum is doing the World War II exhibit in conjunction with the anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7 and also the holiday season.