Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society Museum seeking family World War II photos
An exhibit at the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society Museum is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society Museum is seeking photos and other memorabilia of family members who served in World War II.

The historic museum at 1610 119th St., Whiting will host a World War II exhibit that opens on Dec. 5, board member Gayle Kosalko said.

"Our World War II exhibit will feature people from Whiting," she said. "We have actual induction papers. We have memorabilia that was brought back. We're asking people to lend us photos of their uncles, brothers, fathers and husbands who served in the war."

The museum only has room to display about 35 photos. It's looking for submissions of 8-by-10 or 5-by-7 photos for display.

"It's kind of first-come, first-serve," she said. "They will be up there with their name and their rank and what part of the service they were part of. Almost everybody has one of those official ones from the service. They're really pretty."

The museum is doing the World War II exhibit in conjunction with the anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7 and also the holiday season.

"One of the reasons we're doing that is because in December there's Christmas and it's time for families to come together," Kosalko said. "This would be a great place for them to come, talk about World War II and teach it to the next generation."

The museum wants to preserve the public memory of the war at a time when few veterans remain.

"If you see your grandfather's picture or your great-grandfather's picture, you're going to hear stories from the family," she said. "We think it's going to lead to a multi-generational conversation."

People can either drop the photos off at the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society Museum when it's open from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays or give Kosalko a call at 219-659-8129 to make arrangements.

For more information, visit wrhistoricalsociety.com or email puccini99@aol.com.

