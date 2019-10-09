Wickedly Whiting will again bring ghosts, goblins, ghouls and others in Halloween costumes to 119th Street this weekend.
The annual Halloween-themed festival, now in its fourth year, will take place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday in downtown Whiting. In addition to the spooky mascot Whihala the Witch, the event will feature live music, many food vendors and a beer garden "stocked with a wide selection of domestic, import and craft beers."
Come out in your best Halloween costume. People dress up as zombies, monsters, the clown from Stephen King's "It" and many other creepy creatures.
"The best part of the event is just getting 'Wicked' with family and friends," organizers said in a press release. "Younger ghosts and goblins can start the day with Wickedly Whiting’s one of a kind 'Breakfast with a Monster.'"
The breakfast starts at 9 a.m. at the Winey Beach Café at 1350 119th Street downtown and reservations are encouraged by calling 219- 659-1466.
"Other family-oriented events at Wickedly Whiting for the younger goblins include children’s rides and games, a pre-carved pumpkin contest, a pet costume contest, a children’s costume contest, ghost stories at dusk along with a ghoulishly great lineup of kid’s events happening all day," organizers said in a press release. "Scare addicts of all ages can shop the Market of the Living Dead. Here Wickedly Whiting hobgoblins, gremlins and everyone else can browse for that ‘just right’ scary gift for themselves or their favorite ghost or goblin."
Reapers Realm, Haunted Hills Hospital, Massacre Manor and other haunted houses will take part in Wickedly Whiting. Except "the strange and unusual such as glass walkers, snake charmers, fire breathers, and not to be missed, the human pin cushion with her unique form of scary entertainment."
A Monster Dash 5K evening run will kick off the pre-festivities on Friday.
For more information, visit WickledlyWhiting.com or call the Whiting Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce at 219-659-0292.