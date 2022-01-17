Willie Nelson to play Four Winds

The country music star known for hits like "Whiskey River," "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" and "Always on My Mind" will play a rescheduled show at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center this spring.

"With a seven-decade career, Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activism," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi said in a press release. "He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force. In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times' bestsellers book, again headlined Farm Aid, an event he cofounded in 1985, been honored by the Library of Congress with their Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, received his fifth degree black belt in GongKwon Yusul, headlined the annual Luck Reunion food and music festival during SXSW, launched his cannabis companies Willie's Reserve and Willie's Remedy, and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine."