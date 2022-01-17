Willie Nelson to play Four Winds

Willie Nelson is on the road again and will perform in New Buffalo.
The country music star known for hits like "Whiskey River," "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" and "Always on My Mind" will play a rescheduled show at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center this spring.
Willie Nelson & Family will play the 17,000-square-foot venue at 11111 Wilson Road just across the state line in Southwest Michigan at 7 p.m. Central Standard Time on April 22.
"With a seven-decade career, Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activism," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi said in a press release. "He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force. In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times' bestsellers book, again headlined Farm Aid, an event he cofounded in 1985, been honored by the Library of Congress with their Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, received his fifth degree black belt in GongKwon Yusul, headlined the annual Luck Reunion food and music festival during SXSW, launched his cannabis companies Willie's Reserve and Willie's Remedy, and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine."
The 88-year-old is an outlaw country legend and pop culture icon known for his advocacy for the legalization of marijuana.
"In July 2020, Willie released his album 'First Rose of Spring' — an atmospheric soulful showcase of beautifully-written songs and poignant performances. September 2020 brought a memoir with his sister and pianist Bobbie Nelson titled, 'Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of The Family Band,'" The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi said. "For 2021, he released a new studio album in February — 'That's Life,' Willie's second album of standards and classics made famous by Frank Sinatra. The two legends were friends, musical colleagues, and mutual admirers of each other's work."
Nelson continues to create and record new music.
"In June 2021, a collection of his thoughts on America, family, faith and music hits shelves as a new book titled Willie Nelson’s Letters to America," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi said. "In November 2021, Nelson released another new studio album, 'The Willie Nelson Family,' a collection of country gospel-flavored songs performed by Willie’s Family Band. These creative endeavors as well as new songs and performances that add to his classic catalog, find Willie Nelson rolling at an artistic peak, writing and singing and playing with the seasoned wit and wisdom that comes from the road."
Tickets range from $99 to $179.
They can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com or by calling (866) 494-6371 or visit www.fourwindscasino.com.