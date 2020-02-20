Winter Family Arts Fest presented in Munster

Gather up the children and head to The Center for Visual and Performing Arts on Sunday, Feb. 23.

The Winter Family Arts Fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The free event features a variety of activities including face painting, crafts, games, tours of the theater and art studio areas and more.

Attendees will also get a chance to enjoy musical performances by the Northwest Indiana Symphony Youth Orchestra and can also view the interactive exhibit "Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition."

While the festival is free, a 10 a.m. concert by Ralph Covert and "Ralph's World" has an admission charge. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children for Covert's show.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Family Arts Festival has traditionally been held in the summer. This is the first time a winter fest is being presented.

The event is presented by the three arts organizations which are housed in the center. The arts groups are South Shore Arts, Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra and Theatre at the Center.

Popcorn will be a free snack for attendees. Various food from vendors also will be on sale.