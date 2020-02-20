Winter Family Arts Fest presented in Munster
The Winter Family Arts Festival will take place Sunday at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.

Gather up the children and head to The Center for Visual and Performing Arts on Sunday, Feb. 23.

The Winter Family Arts Fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The free event features a variety of activities including face painting, crafts, games, tours of the theater and art studio areas and more.

Attendees will also get a chance to enjoy musical performances by the Northwest Indiana Symphony Youth Orchestra and can also view the interactive exhibit "Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition."

While the festival is free, a 10 a.m. concert by Ralph Covert and "Ralph's World" has an admission charge. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children for Covert's show.

The Family Arts Festival has traditionally been held in the summer. This is the first time a winter fest is being presented.

The event is presented by the three arts organizations which are housed in the center. The arts groups are South Shore Arts, Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra and Theatre at the Center.

Popcorn will be a free snack for attendees. Various food from vendors also will be on sale.

Free theater tours take place every 15 minutes from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free face painting takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a free monster drawing workshop in South Shore Arts Studio B from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Northwest Indiana Youth Symphony will be performing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Winter Family Arts Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. "Ralph's World" concert begins at 10 a.m. While the festival is free, tickets for "Ralph's World" are $10 for adults and $8 for children. Call 219-836-3255 or visit cvpa.org.

