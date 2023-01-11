Winter Wonderland Festival celebrates Wolf Lake

The Winter Wonderland at Wolf Lake Festival returns this weekend to celebrate the lake that straddles Hammond and Chicago, surrounded by parkland on both sides of the state line.

The 22nd annual festival will take place via Zoom at 10 a.m. and be followed by a tree identification hike at 1:30 p.m. at Eggers Grove Forest Preserve. The woods can be accessed at the entrance East 112th Street and South Avenue E in Chicago, from which one will drive to the stop sign at the T-intersection and turn left, parking in the east lot after driving past the brick caretaker's building.

The Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative, a nonprofit that strives to preserve the Wolf Lake watershed that serves an estimated population of 3.4 million residents in Northwest Indiana, Chicago and the south suburbs, is sponsoring the Winter Wonderland at Wolf Lake Festival.

"The morning session will be an exchange of memories of the Wolf Lake watershed. That would include Wolf Lake, George Lake, Powderhorn Lake, Indian Creek and Eggers Grove," Executive Director Michael Boos said. Marianne Kozlowski, co-steward of Eggers Grove, will lead the afternoon tree identification hike."

The events are free and open to the public but people should register by noon Friday.

Wolf Lake is an 804-acre lake on the state line just south of Lake Michigan that's surrounded by Wolf Lake Memorial Park, the site of Festival of the Lakes, in Hammond and the William W. Powers State Recreation Area in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood over in Illinois. It's a popular site for fishing, boating, biking, wind-surfing and hiking that's surrounded by industry like Cargill and Unilever.

For more information or to register, call 219933-7149 or at michael@wolflakeinitiative.org.