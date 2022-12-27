Winterlights stars at Newfields in Indy

The Garden at Newfields in Indianapolis is awash in the hues of the holiday season.

For the sixth year, Newfields is presenting Winterlights, a display of more than a million lights in various themed areas of the art museum's garden. Winterlights runs to Jan. 8.

Walking through the garden at night proves fascinating as guests go from section to section to see the various holiday displays. Featured in Winterlights is the Landscape of Light, where music from "The Nutcracker" is played and the lights move in time to the beautiful musical score. Also presented are the Frosted Forest; Glowing Garden; Snowflake Bridge; Big Pinata; and more.

"Winterlights is a family tradition," said Jonathan Berger, vice-president of marketing and external affairs at Newfields. He added it's an attraction that many people look forward to every year.

During Winterlights, guests can also visit The Lilly House in Newfields' garden. The historic house is always decorated for the holidays.

The museum annually presents some special events associated with the garden lights exhibit. Recently the Las Posadas event and Latkes and Lights were held on the grounds of Newfields. Guests then visited Winterlights after enjoying beverages and treats during the two special events.

A Wintermarket was also a delight to peruse during the recent Las Posadas event. Regularly, in conjunction with Winterlights, visitors may purchase various foods and beverages including Electric Reindeer Brew, spiced plum cider, hot cocoa, gingerbread popcorn and other items.

FYI: Winterlights runs to Jan. 8 at Newfields in Indianapolis. Visit discovernewfields.org/winterlights for prices and more information.