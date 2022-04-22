Wizard of Oz Days follows Yellow Brick Road back to Chesterton

Follow the Yellow Brick Road back to Wizard of Oz Days, the successor to Chesterton's long-running Wizard of Oz Festival.

The new celebration of the classic film will take place on May 14 and 15, 2022 at the Duneland Falls Banquet & Event Center 1100 N. Max Mochal Highway in Chesterton.

"Over 40 years ago Chesterton, Indiana, hosted a spectacular weekend to celebrate The Wizard of Oz and for several decades became the nation’s largest Wizard of Oz Festival. And we are bringing that back," organizers said in the press release. Now returning once again, the "OZsome" weekend promises to delight fans of all ages, indoors and out. The event, which draws people from throughout the Midwest and nationally, will feature Joe Luft, the son of the legendary Judy Garland, Peter Mac as Judy and more, as Judy Garland's 100th Birthday is celebrated."

Wizard of Oz Days will feature many characters from the movie, based on the book written by Chicago native L. Frank Baum. People can pose for photo ops with Dorothy and Toto, Scarecrow, Tin Man, Lion, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch of the North.

People also can meet and greet Oz artist Joe Shipbaugh, Oz authors James and Amanda Wallace, Oz artist Michael Roche, Oz and Judy Garland Historian Michael Siewert, Oz Artist Todd Rector and more than 15 munchkin actors that appeared in the "Oz, The Great and Powerful" movie.

Festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 13 with a Ruby Slipper Gala that includes a catered dinner, live concert, collectibles auction, Oz in Chesterton retrospective and special guests.

It will be followed by a Breakfast with the Wizard of Oz characters at 9 a.m. and a Celebration of the Munchkins event at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.

"The ballroom will be transformed into Munchkin Land, complete with sweet treats and chocolate fountain," organizers said in a press release. "The event will feature a presentation by Michael Siewert on Munchkin Margret Pellegrini. Until her death in 2013, she was one of the three surviving munchkins, the other two being Jerry Maren and Ruth Robinson Duccini. Pellegrini said she was 16 when 'The Wizard of Oz' was filmed. She played one of the 'sleepy head' kids and wore a flowerpot on her head in the movie. 'There are two roads in life that you can take – the wrong road and the right road,' she said. 'And remember, there really is no place like home.'

There also will be presentations on the munchkin actors who appeared in "Oz, The Great & Powerful" and the original Chesterton Wizard of Oz Festival in 1981.

Festivities will include games, crafts, food vendors, contests, live entertainment and Oz collectibles.

The Wizard of Oz Days will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

General admission is $7. The breakfast costs $12.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/WizardofOzDays or email wizardofozdays@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.