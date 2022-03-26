Wizard of Oz exhibit following yellow brick road to Whiting

Art lovers are off to see the wizard, the wonderful Wizard of Oz in Whiting next month.

The “We're Not in Kansas Anymore” art show opens at Studio 659 at 1413 119th St. in downtown Whiting on April 15. The group show will feature more than 30 artists, locally from Northwest Indiana and Illinois as well as from Hawaii, Nevada, Colorado and other states.

The artwork will be inspired by the work of Chicagoland native L. Frank Baum and the iconic 1939 film adaptation of "The Wizard of Oz."

“I'm super excited to show the Region this fantastic show with so many world-renowned Oz artists,” show curator Kathleen Ulm said. “There's many art pieces holding true to the feel of Oz and then some that take liberties and funk it up a bit with steampunk styling, graffiti imaging and wonderful digital graphics. There's definitely something for everyone in this show.”

The exhibit features a stained glass mosaic of the Emerald City from Gladys Cook of Highland, hand-painted Oz baseballs by Emily Wolfson and homemade Oz kites fashioned by Todd Little from Pennsylvania.

“One of our most unique pieces is a painting from the Oz 75th Warner Brothers celebration which we are lucky to have in the show by artist Samuel Leopold,” Ulm said. “I know people will attend the show during its month-long run and will marvel (pun intended) at the unique pieces in the show. And our hope is that they will take a piece home to treasure forever. We've also got two autographed framed posters featuring many characters from the original film from a local collector that will be for sale.”

Author Chris Silva of Graythron Publishing will appear at the opening reception from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 5.

He will give a talk about and sign copies of his book “Straw Song,” which tells a story about the scarecrow encountering danger and dark magic while seeking his lost love.

People can mingle with the artists and enjoy refreshments at the free event.

The exhibit will run through Friday, May 20.

Studio 657 is open from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, email Studios659@aol.com or visit Studio659.org.

