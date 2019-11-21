Bright lights, elaborate decorations, snow and glorious trees are in the spotlight once again at The Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.
In celebration of the Yuletide season, Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light run through Jan. 5.
Christmas Around the World features a wondrous display of Christmas trees starring ethnic decorations and ornaments. Holidays of Light stars symbols, information and more about the major holidays of enlightenment including Hanukkah, Ramadan, Kwanzaa, Diwali, Chinese New Year, Visakha Puja Day and St. Lucia Day.
Nearly 60 trees are on display in the exhibit. Trees from various countries, including Canada, Italy, Bolivia, Ireland, England, Guatemala, Norway, Nigeria, Thailand, Mexico, Korea, Czech Republic, United States and others are set up throughout the center of the museum for guests to enjoy.
Christmas Around the World got its start in 1942 during World War II and was a United Nations Day homage to the Allies. When it was first displayed, it was nowhere near as lavish as it has become.
Volunteers from various ethnic communities and organizations annually gather to help decorate the trees in authentic fashion.
In addition to the trees representing countries, visitors to the museum will see The Grand Tree, which is annually decorated with a different theme. This year, the 45-foot tree with 45,000 lights and the exhibit itself take the theme of "Holiday Together." Added to the splendor of the tree display is falling "snow," which comes down every half hour indoors right around the Christmas Around the World exhibit.
Visitors from not only Chicagoland but tourists from neighboring states and from other locales annually make it a tradition to come out to view the trees.
Guests may also enjoy other activities and events held in collaboration with the holiday exhibit.
Performances by choral, music and dance troupes are featured throughout the season. There are also special days dedicated to different ethnic groups and their individual holiday celebrations. The Royal Scottish Country Dance Society will perform on Nov. 23 while Jasmin Jahal Dance Company from the Middle East performs on Nov. 24. The Iskra School of Ukrainian Dance and Cherubic Voices Children's Choir takes the stage on Dec. 1 while Ballet Folklorico Internacional Tuwamari representing Ecuador performs on Dec. 14.
There will also be various ornament making sessions and other special events. Visit the museum on Dec. 6 for the MSI After Hours: Naughty or Nice event for those 21 and older.
A Night at the Museum will be held Dec. 19. The event is a collaboration between the museum and Chance the Rapper's charity SocialWorks. It's a benefit for SocialWorks Warmest Winter providing support to people experiencing homelessness in the city. Visit the museum's website msichicago.org for more information on the events.