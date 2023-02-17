A luscious event with decadent chocolate in the spotlight returns to Chicago on Feb. 17.

World of Chocolate, a fundraiser for The AIDS Foundation of Chicago, will melt into Union Station from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 17.

It's the first live World of Chocolate to be presented since 2019.

"It feels fantastic to have it back and running," said Madeline Miley, director of events and special initiatives for The AIDS Foundation of Chicago.

She said it also is wonderful to have people back together to celebrate the accomplishments of the foundation. Funds raised by World of Chocolate will assist the foundation with its programs and in its mission to end the HIV epidemic by 2030.

Attendees will find chocolate treats from many of Chicago's chefs, restaurants hotels and bakeries at the event. "We have a lot of new chocolate partners and some favorites returning," Miley said.

"This is more relaxed and fun than your typical gala," Miley said, adding attendees have really loved the event through the years.

Nearly 1,000 guests are expected to attend World of Chocolate.

Chocolatiers participating in the event will create sweet, savory and drink goodies with chocolate as its theme. A panel of chefs and others will judge the creations to name the top entry in this decadent competition. There's also a People's Choice Award.

"Chocolate is pretty versatile and can be used in a lot of ways," Miley said about the competition.

Among chocolatiers participating in the gala are Al's Cookie Mixx, Amy's Candy Bar, Black Rose Pastries, Chef Enrique Cortez, Chocolate Uzma, Cindy's and The Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, The Chicago Downtown Marriott Magnificent Mile, The Ritz Carlton Chicago, Vanille Patisserie and others.

FYI: World of Chocolate will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 17 at Union Station, 225 S. Canal St., Chicago. General admission tickets are $150. VIP tickets and packages are also available. Call 312-334-0935 or visit action.aidschicago.org

