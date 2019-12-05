Theatre at the Center is welcoming winter to its stage with the world premiere of “Camp Wonderland,” written, produced and directed by Charles Misovye, with school and public performances presented as the holiday offering from Theatre for Young Audiences.
Theatre at the Center is located at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.
The one-hour children’s stage story is intended for families and grades pre-school through five. Set during winter break as eager children anticipate the outdoor fun of winter camp, warmer than usual temperatures result in no snow, and none of the usual winter outdoor fun activities. But some holiday magic comes to the rescue as the young campers use their imagination and work together to put on a show with Santa and Mrs. Claus, with the North Pole couple arriving in the “Nick” of time bringing plenty of snow for all, including the audience, to enjoy a shower of floating snowflakes.
“All of the songs in the show are new, original works,” said Misovye, who is also Theatre at the Center’s group sales coordinator and has managed the Theatre for Young Audiences program for more than a decade.
“We are very excited to present live theater for school groups and families to enjoy. We bring audiences of all ages classic stories to both educate and entertain, as they leap from the page to the stage.”
Tickets start at $5.50 for school and church groups of 100 or more with paid reservations. Individual tickets are $6.50 for students and $8 for adults during weekday school performances. Public weekend performances at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday Dec. 7 and 14 are $8 for children and $10 for adults.
For information, call 219-836-3255 or visit www.TheatreAtTheCenter.com.