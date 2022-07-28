World Series of Poker draws to a smashing conclusion

Another World Series of Poker competition is in the books.

The 53rd edition of the showcase tournament in professional poker saw nearly $348-million in prize money distributed to players over the eight weeks of play.

The 2022 WSOP was a very special occasion in light of the fact it was played on the iconic Las Vegas Strip for the first time after a long and successful run off-strip at the Rio All Suite Hotel & Casino.

It lured 197,626 entries from over 100 countries, testament to the popularity of poker on the global stage.

“As this year’s WSOP comes to a close, we reflect on yet another event that exceeded our expectations,” said Ty Stewart, senior vice president and executive director of the WSOP. “We are incredibly appreciative of the players who traveled from near and far to make our first year on The Strip an overwhelming success. After 52 years, we are finally a Strip headliner.”

The Main event alone drew 8,663 entries representing 87 countries in quest of the $10-million first prize won by Espen Jorstad of Norway.

Competition now transitions to the WSOP-Circuit for its 18th season. Twenty-five stops on the tour are scheduled, including three in the greater Chicago area.

The recently announced national tour includes a tournament at Horseshoe Casino Hammond (Feb. 23 – March 6, 2023), and two stops at the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Ill., November 10 – 21, 2022, and another one April 6 – 17, 2023.

The Horseshoe Hammond stop is always one of the premier events on the tour. Grand Victoria will be hosting a tournament for the first time.

Ten additional stops are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Each stop typically features 12 official events in 12 days, including a $1,700 buy-in no limit hold’em Main Event. Supporting tournaments range in buy-in from $250 to $5,300 with a prestigious WSOP Circuit gold ring awarded to each winner.

Players in the regional tournaments participate in a cumulative points system that will determine who will be invited to compete in the season ending Tournament of Champions with a $1-million prize pool. The winner will be awarded a coveted WSOP gold bracelet.

The winners of each of the ring tournaments on the national schedule receive automatic entry into the Tournament of Champions which will be held in July of 2023.

All events are played using a big blind ante format with the same expanded starting chips as introduced during the 2019-20 season. All of the stops will have a standardized tournament structure and payouts to assure consistency.

Please visit wsop.com/2022/circuit for the latest news and updates related to all of the events. Additional information on individual circuit events, including event schedules and structure sheets, will be posted on the respective property’s websites or by visiting wsop.com.

BONUS ROUND-UP

BLUE CHIP: The weekend entertainment line-up at Rocks Lounge spotlights April’s Reign on Friday (July 29) at 9 p.m., The Funk Crusaders on Saturday (July 30) at 9 p.m., and Jason Lee McKinley on Sunday (July 31) at 3 p.m.

FOUR WINDS: The New Buffalo destination is featuring a rare Thursday promotion today. “Summer Jet Setting” will take place from 5 to 11 p.m. (EDT) today with your chance to win a jet ski with a trailer or a share of $17,000 in cash or instant credit. One guest at the 7 p.m. drawing and one guest at the 10 p.m. drawing will each win a Yamaha Cruiser Jet Ski with a trailer. One guest at the grand finale 11 p.m. drawing will take home $5,000 in cash. Please visit the W Club players club or guest services for complete details.

HARD ROCK: Build up your Unity players club points on Sunday (July 31) with the “Pumped-Up Point Multiplier” promotion. Star and Legend members will see their points multiplied 2-times, while Icon and X members will see a 3-times multiplier. Guests are then invited to redeem their points for gas cards at the Unity store.

Collin Raye, who took the country music scene by storm in the '90s with 24 Top Ten recordings and 16 #1 hits, remains in demand among his legion of fans to this day. He is the “Country Music Fridays” headliner at Hard Rock Café this week. The complimentary performance starts at 9 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served.

Freddy Jones Band, a premier roots rock band, will appear at Hard Rock Café at 9 p.m. on Saturday (July 30). Council Oak Bar features John Primer, a Chicago Blues legend, on Friday at 8 p.m. Laura Rain & the Caesars takes over the stage on Saturday, also at 8 p.m.

HORSESHOE: The Hammond property is getting a jump on Moon Fest celebrations next month by having a Moon Cake Giveaway every Friday in August. The tasty seasonal treats, part of the mid-autumn festival of harvest every year, are a favorite among the Asian American community and have also become popular with people everywhere. Caesars Rewards members are invited to earn 200 Tier Credits playing baccarat or Pai Gow poker on each day of the promotion to be eligible to receive a complimentary Moon Cake between 6 and 11 p.m. on Le Cheng.

There was a big winner at The Shoe’s Ultimate Texas Hold’em Poker table last week. A guest only identified as Michael was playing the table max of $200 on the blind which pays 500 to 1. Wouldn’t you know, he hit a royal flush to the happy tune of $100,000!