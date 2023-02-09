Impactful World Series of Poker news for devotees of the game both on a national scale and on the local level was announced last week.

First off, the complete daily schedule for the 54th annual World Series of Poker has been released. The 2023 edition of the showcase event of professional poker takes place on the Las Vegas Strip at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas from May 30 to July 18 with more tables, more variety and the largest slate of bracelet events in history.

Of local significance is the return of the World Series of Poker Circuit to Horseshoe Hammond Casino, Thursday, Feb. 23 through Monday, March 6.

This event, a component of a national competition held at properties across the country, brings WSOP excitement to regional players. It will also put the spotlight on what historically has been one of the most successful stops on the tour.

Things start off with a $400 no-limit hold’em tournament that will be conducted in five flights and offer a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool. It is one of eight events on the 14-event slate that will offer a guaranteed prize pool.

The crown jewel of the 12-day run will be the main event which will be contested across two flights on Friday (March 3) and Saturday (March 4). A $1,700 buy-in for the championship tournament will put you in the running for a $1-million guaranteed prize pool.

Senior players, ages 50 and up, have a pair of $50,000 guaranteed prize pool tournaments to shoot for. The first is scheduled for Sunday (Feb. 26) and the second a week later on Sunday (March 5). The buy-in for the events is $400.

Event winners will receive a gold WSOP Circuit ring in recognition of the championship and will qualify for the invitation-only $1-million freeroll “Tournament of Champions” at the 2023 World Series of Poker Tournament in Las Vegas May 31 – June 2.

This year’s Las Vegas extravaganza will boast the biggest capacity in event history with 608 tables spread across more than 200,000 square feet of convention space, 24/7 live cash games, a new permanent Hall of Fame Poker Room, and the first-ever $300 price point tournament in WSOP history.

The tournament will also showcase WSOP’s first-ever Global Qualification Weekend May 20 – 21 in live poker rooms on five continents around the globe.

Additional hosts for what is being billed as “Main Event Mania”will be announced moving forward, but already on the list is the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Illinois.

The dates for the $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em World Championship, best known as the Main Event, are July 3 – 17. Last year 8,663 entrants from around the world participated in a quest for the most coveted championship in all of professional poker.

“With the momentum generated from the WSOP’s debut on the Las Vegas Strip last year, we expect a record-breaking WSOP and World Championship at Paris and Horseshoe Las Vegas in 2023,” said Ty Stewart, SVP and executive director of the WSOP. “If the Main Event is on your bucket list, this is the year to get to Las Vegas.”

The TV set staging for the Main Event Final Table will be at Horseshoe Las Vegas. CBS Sports returns for a third season as broadcast partner of the WSOP with daily streaming also available on PokerGo.

Please visit wsop.com for additional information, including the complete tournament schedule and reduced hotel room rates at Horseshoe and Paris, as well as all Caesars Entertainment resorts in Las Vegas.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: The “Super Prize Wheel” promotion is being held every Saturday this month for a chance to win up to $10,000 in mycash. The entry earning period, which is ongoing daily through Feb. 25, gives mychoice player rewards members the opportunity to receive free daily tier-based entries and earn one additional entry for every 25 tier credits achieved playing slots and table games. Check-in begins at 5 p.m. on the days of the promotion, with hourly drawings taking place 7 to 10 p.m. Three winners will be randomly selected at each drawing to spin the super prize wheel.

BLUE CHIP: The ongoing Boyd “Big Game Drawing” will culminate with the grand prize drawing on Wednesday (Feb. 15) when a Las Vegas 2024 Big Game package will be awarded. The package includes two tickets to the Big Game in Las Vegas in 2024, a three-night stay at The Orleans Hotel & Casino, and $1,000 in travel gift cards. The grand prize drawing will be preceded by the Grand Prize qualifier drawing on Tuesday (Feb.14) when five winners will receive $500 cash and an entry into the grand prize drawing. Swipe your Boyd Rewards players card at any promotional kiosk for a complimentary entry. Earn an additional entry for every one Tier Credit earned on FanDuel Sportsbook wagers placed through Feb. 12.

FOUR WINDS: The $150,000 “Sweet Ride” promotion will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, at all Four Winds Casino locations from Noon to 10 p.m. Eastern. The prize catalog is headlined by an Alfa Romeo automobile or a share of $25,000 in cash or instant credit. Two Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport cars will be awarded, one at 3 p.m. and another at 9 p.m. W Club members receive one complimentary daily by visiting a promotional kiosk at any property. Earn additional entries using your card playing slots and table games through the day of the promotion.

HARD ROCK: The complimentary entertainment this weekend at Hard Rock Café Stage showcases Mike Wheeler Band on Friday at 9 p.m. followed by “doubleheader” performances on Saturday featuring Joanna Connor at 7:30 p.m. and Ronnie Brooks Band at 9:30 p.m. Council Oak Bar Stage brings out Ivy Ford on Friday and Head Honchos Band on Saturday for 8 p.m. shows.

HARRAH’S JOLIET: Get ready for Valentine’s Day with the “Cupid’s Hot Seats” promotion on Friday (Feb. 10). Activate your tier-based entries from 3 to 7:55 p.m. One hot seat selection will be made every 30 minutes from 4 to 8 p.m. with the winner being awarded $500 in free casino play. All Caesars Rewards members must be actively playing a slot machine with their card properly inserted to be eligible.

HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: Play the “Hollywood High Low” game every Saturday this month. Over $5,000 in mycash and cash will be given away every week. Earn entries playing slots and table games. Every 10 tier points is worth one entry, with two-times entries every Tuesday. Activate the entries on the days of the promotion from 4 to 8 p.m., then hang on for the hourly drawings from 5 to 8 p.m. Three winners will be selected each hour to play the game and guess if the next card is going to higher or lower than the previous one to win up to $500 in cash.