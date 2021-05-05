 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
World's largest White Castle opens in Orlando
urgent

World's largest White Castle opens in Orlando

Even in the heart of Krystal country deep in the south, people waited for as long as four to six hours to get a square deal.

White Castle, the purveyor of sliders with many locations scattered across Northwest Indiana, opened the world's largest White Castle in Orlando. Lines of cars stretched down the highway as customers waited to get a taste of White Castle's famous tiny, steamed, square burgers.

The Columbus, Ohio-based fast food chain, known for inventing the slider and its "what you crave" slogan, returned to Florida for the first time since the 1960s, when it had four restaurants in Miami.

“You could say our Orlando Castle has been 100 years in the making,” President and CEO Lisa Ingram. “We have been humbled and honored by the warm welcome we have received to date from the Central Florida community. Our vision at White Castle is to ‘feed the souls of Craver generations everywhere’ and our mission is to ‘create memorable moments every day. We can’t wait to meet our new neighbors, whether long-time Cravers or new to the Castle.”

A Greektown-like Greek restaurant, grocery store and bakery is taking over the high-profile Abuelo's spot at U.S. 30 and Interstate 65 in Merrillville. The new Athenian Greek Cuisine is going big.

White Castle employs 140 people at the restaurant, which is located at Unicorp’s $1 billion The Village at O-Town West development in southwest Orlando in Central Florida. The 4,567-square-foot restaurant seats 72 people inside and 56 outside, plus has two drive-throughs. Customers will be able to order as many as 60 sliders per visitor.

Coming Sunday, see a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright.

It will eventually but not initially be open 24 hours.

The grand opening is part of White Castle's ongoing celebration of its 100th anniversary, which has also included augmented reality commemorative cups, special menu items and assorted festivities.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears slams documentaries about her life as 'hypocritical'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts