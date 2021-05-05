World's largest White Castle opens in Orlando

Even in the heart of Krystal country deep in the south, people waited for as long as four to six hours to get a square deal.

White Castle, the purveyor of sliders with many locations scattered across Northwest Indiana, opened the world's largest White Castle in Orlando. Lines of cars stretched down the highway as customers waited to get a taste of White Castle's famous tiny, steamed, square burgers.

The Columbus, Ohio-based fast food chain, known for inventing the slider and its "what you crave" slogan, returned to Florida for the first time since the 1960s, when it had four restaurants in Miami.

“You could say our Orlando Castle has been 100 years in the making,” President and CEO Lisa Ingram. “We have been humbled and honored by the warm welcome we have received to date from the Central Florida community. Our vision at White Castle is to ‘feed the souls of Craver generations everywhere’ and our mission is to ‘create memorable moments every day. We can’t wait to meet our new neighbors, whether long-time Cravers or new to the Castle.”