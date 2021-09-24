Wrestling show to benefit family of pro wrestler who died unexpectedly at age of 22

DEMOTTE — A professional wrestling show Saturday will benefit the family of a local pro wrestler who died unexpectedly at the age of 22.
The Austin Fury Memorial Event will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday outside at 604 Orchid St. in DeMotte, with parking at the nearby Grace Fellowship Church of DeMotte.
"To help offset the cost of the funeral service and to make sure his family is financially taken care of, a few of us wrestlers have, somehow, put together a pro wrestling memorial event in DeMotte," organizer and close personal friend Nick Holley said.
Fury began wresting with Holley at his family pasture for a wresting for charity program.
"Austin began wrestling in a barn in the very spot his memorial show will be taking place at age 14; from the first time he ran the ropes, everyone in the room knew he was going to be something special," organizer Kate-Lynn D. Holley said. "He spent the next eight years traveling the Midwest, becoming an 'indie darling' of the independent wrestling circuit — recently beginning to be scouted by nationally televised companies as 'Austin Credible' then shifting to 'Austin Fury.' Just a quick search of his social media you will find how many people's lives he impacted along the way. He was high-impact and high-flying in the ring and hard-working, charismatic, kind, goofy, and genuine in life."
His friends, family and fans organized the backyard wrestling show Saturday that will be main-evented by his former in-ring competitor Jared Kripke.
"Aside from the show being a salute to Austin from his fellow wrestlers and family doing what he loved most — wrestling," Kate-Lynn D. Holley said.
Tickets are $10, while kids 10 and under can get in free. Restrooms and concessions will be available.
