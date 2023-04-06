The Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Il, which hosted its very first World Series of Poker Circuit Event in November of 2022, returns for “seconds” starting today with another 12 days of world-class tournament action daily through Monday, April 17.

The current 2022-2023 WSOP Circuit, now in its 18th season, began in July of last year. It’ll wrap up a nationwide 25-event schedule at the end of May.

Sixteen official “gold ring” events and an affordable slate of supporting tournaments crafted for poker players of all levels, will be presented in the Chicago area’s newest poker room, which was relocated and expanded to a location on the property’s main floor at a cost of $4-million in time for last year’s WSOP Circuit tournament.

The development was part of a 6,500 square foot. expansion into what was formerly a buffet. The new area made room for 20 poker tables which are located adjacent to a Caesars Sportsbook and a bar area.

It created the perfect venue for the Grand Victoria to host a WSOP Circuit event for the first time since the property was acquired by Caesars Entertainment four years ago.

All official gold ring winners at the Grand Victoria event as well as those from either the live or online circuit events through May will qualify for the invitation-only “Tournament of Champions” which will take place during the 2023 edition of the World Series of Poker extravaganza at Horseshoe in Las Vegas.

The tournament action kicks off today with a pair of headliners: Event #1 is no-limit hold’em with a $400 buy-in, followed by Event #2, another no-limit hold’em tournament to take place over four flights. This one packs a $300,000 guaranteed prize pool for a $600 buy-in.

There are a pair of Senior events (50 years of age and up) scheduled for Sunday (April 9) and Sunday, April 16. Each one will require a $400 buy-in for a chance to share in a $100,000 guaranteed prize pool.

A Ladies only tournament, something that was missing from Horseshoe Hammond’s WSOP Circuit stop in February, will be a part of the Grand Vic’s tournament structure. It is Event #11 and will take place on Friday (April 14) with a $250 buy-in.

Another tournament of note is Event #8 on Tuesday (April 11). It’ s a $400 “monster stack” table that will be held over two flights with a guaranteed prize pool of $100,000.

The centerpiece of the competition is the Main Event, which is set to be held over three days starting on Thursday (April 13). The buy-in is a hefty $1,700 per entry, but the rewards could be great with a $750,000 guaranteed prize pool.

The last two Main Event gold ring champions in the greater Chicago area are expected to compete. Frank Lagodich won $275,896 at the Grand Victoria in November of 2022, while David Schonback collected $282,725 at Horseshoe Hammond in February.

Additional information is available at caesars.com/grand-victoria-casino and by visiting wsop.com/2022/circuit.

