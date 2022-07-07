WSOP circuit returns with stops in Hammond and Elgin

The World Series of Poker Circuit, an opportunity for recreational and amateur players to participate in the WSOP experience at an affordable price and with less of a time commitment than the annual world championships in Las Vegas, is back.

The recently announced national tour has 25 scheduled stops, including one at Horseshoe Casino Hammond (Feb. 23 – March 6, 2023), and two stops at the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Ill., November 10 – 21, 2022, and another one April 6 – 17, 2023.

Each stop typically features 12 official events in 12 days, including a $1,700 buy-in no limit hold’em Main Event. Supporting tournaments range in buy-in from $250 to $5,300 with a prestigious WSOP Circuit gold ring awarded to each winner.

Players in the regional tournaments participate in a cumulative points system that will determine who will be invited to compete in the season ending Tournament of Champions with a $1-million prize pool. The winner will be awarded a coveted WSOP gold bracelet.

The winners of each of the ring tournaments on the national schedule receive automatic entry into the Tournament of Champions which will be held in July of 2023.

The 2022-2023 circuit kicks off on July 20 at Choctaw Casino Resort in Durant, OK, immediately following the conclusion of the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. In addition to the 25 stops already announced, 10 additional stops are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

“The World Series of Poker is back, with the Circuit returning in two weeks,” said senior vice-president and executive director of the World Series of Poker, Ty Stewart. “With record breaking attendance so far this summer (in Las Vegas), we expect a huge response to the full-scale return of our regional tour.”

The events are especially designed for grass-roots, regional players who love the game. Seniors and Ladies events will be a component of many of the stops, which typically begin on a Thursday.

All events are played using a big blind ante format while offering the same expanded starting chips as introduced during the 2019-20 season. All of the stops will have a standardized tournament structure and payouts to assure consistency.

The event schedules for the tournament at Horseshoe Hammond and the Grand Victoria will be released in a timely manner once they receive state regulatory approval.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: Baccarat Hot Seat Drawings continue every Monday through July 25 from 8 p.m. to Midnight. Present your mychoice player’s club card when you sit down to play to enter the drawings. Two winners each hour from 8 to 11 p.m. will each receive $800 cash. One winner at midnight will be awarded the grand prize of $2,888.

BLUE CHIP: Enjoy the complimentary entertainment at Rocks Lounge this weekend starting with The Crawpuppies on Friday and First Dance on Saturday for 9 p.m. shows. Spike and The Spitwads will perform on Sunday starting at 3 p.m.

FOUR WINDS: Another six-figure slot jackpot was awarded at the New Buffalo property when a guest from Country Club Hills, Ill., who wished to remain anonymous, banked a $507,331 progressive for a five-dollar bet on Cash Wheel.

In other New Buffalo property news, the $50,000 “Summer Shopping Spree” promotion is set for Sunday, July 17. Hourly drawings will be conducted from 2 to 10 p.m. (EDT) during which 40 guests will each win a $1,000 Best Buy gift card. Two guests will each win $5,000 cash at the final drawing. Please visit W Club Players Club for complete information.

Pool parties for Four Winds Hotel guests in New Buffalo will continue in July. This Saturday (July 9), “Jake vs. Jayk” (5 p.m.) and “Twice the Action” (10 p.m.) will entertain during a “We Love the '90s” themed celebration. Enjoy a variety of food and drink specials while relaxing at poolside.

HARD ROCK: Here’s a hot deal for rock concert goers: The Gary property today (Thursday, July 7) is celebrating “National Day of Rock N” Roll” with buy-one-get-one tickets to four upcoming rock concerts at Hard Rock Live. Visit the Hard Rock Live box office from Noon to 7 p.m., present your Unity Rewards players club card and ID, and you’ll be able to buy one ticket and get another one free for the same show (limit of four purchased tickets to receive four free tickets for a total of eight). The concerts include “Collective Soul and Switchfoot” at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 15; “Daughtry” at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 29; “Anthrax & Black Label Society with Hatebreed” from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4; and “Tesla” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.

The complimentary casino floor entertainment on tap this weekend includes Country Music Friday (July 8) with Young Guns Country Band Chicago on the Hard Rock Café Stage starting at 9 p.m. On Saturday (July 9), also at 9 p.m., the venue will feature Alanna Royale and her take on classic-minded R&B and soul music for the modern age. Over at Council Oak Bar Stage be entertained by Gabe Schonman on Friday and Laura Rain on Saturday. Both shows begin at 8 p.m.

HARRAH’S JOLIET: The “Hot Seats” promotion is being held every Friday this month. Swipe your Caesars Rewards players club card at the kiosks every promotion day, activate your entries from 3 to 7:55 p.m., then listen for your name to be called every 30 minutes from 4 to 8 p.m. One winner will be selected at each drawing to win $250 in free casino play. In order to be eligible, you must be actively playing a slot machine with your players card properly inserted.