Young artists exhibiting at the Lubeznik Center

MICHIGAN CITY — The Lubeznik Center for the Arts is showcasing the work of young artists this summer.

The center is partnering with the Lindsey O’Brien Kesling Wishing Tree Foundation to display the work of artists under the age of 18.

The venue at 101 W. Second St., #100 will host the Lindsey O’Brien Kesling Wishing Tree Foundation Young Artist Expo 2021 through July 9.

"Young artists from area schools, organizations and various community partners will be represented, including participants from LCA’s classes, Teen Arts Council, Safe Harbor, and The Boys and Girls Clubs of LaPorte County and Bloomington," the Lubeznik said in a press release. "The artwork, chosen via individual portfolio review, is an impressive display of the extraordinarily talented youth from across the region. ... All of LCA’s galleries are open to the public six days per week, free of charge."

A virtual celebration of the new exhibit will take place at 6 p.m. Friday.