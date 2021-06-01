Young artists exhibiting at the Lubeznik Center

MICHIGAN CITY — The Lubeznik Center for the Arts is showcasing the work of young artists this summer.
The center is partnering with the Lindsey O’Brien Kesling Wishing Tree Foundation to display the work of artists under the age of 18.
The venue at 101 W. Second St., #100 will host the Lindsey O’Brien Kesling Wishing Tree Foundation Young Artist Expo 2021 through July 9.
"Young artists from area schools, organizations and various community partners will be represented, including participants from LCA’s classes, Teen Arts Council, Safe Harbor, and The Boys and Girls Clubs of LaPorte County and Bloomington," the Lubeznik said in a press release. "The artwork, chosen via individual portfolio review, is an impressive display of the extraordinarily talented youth from across the region. ... All of LCA’s galleries are open to the public six days per week, free of charge."
A virtual celebration of the new exhibit will take place at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Lubeznik Center for the Arts also is showing the exhibit "Lost and Looking" that features the work of artists Gertrude Abercrombie, Theaster Gates, Amy Honchell, Kelly Kristin Jones, Labor Camp, Suzanne Cohan Lange and Rick Lange, Bobbi Meier, Robyn O'Neil, Rodney Passė, Nina Rizzo, and Alison Ruttan through June 5. The group exhibition is spread across the Hyndman Gallery, Brincka/Cross Gallery and Susan Block Gallery. It explores themes like memory, collective history and ultimately finding one's place in the world.
For more information, visit lubeznikcenter.org or call 219-874-4900.
+8 NWI Business Ins and Outs: Filipino restaurant, Skechers, Fluid Coffeebar, Chick-fil-A, dog groomers opening; Connie's Classy Cubs closing after 20 years