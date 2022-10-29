'Young Frankenstein' resurrects Marian Theatre Guild musicals

Whether it's pronounced Fronkensteen or Frankenstein, Mel Brooks's "Young Frankenstein" is a timeless classic beloved by generations.

Now it's going to resurrect Marian Theatre Guild musicals in Whiting.

The musical “Young Frankenstein” will be performed at 8:15 p.m. Saturdays on Nov. 5, 12 and 19 and at 3 p.m. Sunday at Nov. 6, 13 and 20 at St. John the Baptist School at 1844 Lincoln Ave. in Whiting.

It's the first fall musical the guild has staged since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. They wanted a hilarious, rollicking play to bring back live theater to Whiting.

Co-Director Betty Jo Diaz said the side-splitting "Young Frankenstein" brought just the right amount of levity.

"The audience can expect the same great and hilarious story as the movie but with fun - and funny - musical numbers including several dancing monsters," she said. "Codirecting this production was easy with the talented cast that we have- except when they make each other laugh too much. It takes us a minute to wrangle them back in. But that's a good thing. It's all your favorite parts of the movie live on stage. It truly is a spectacle to be seen, and we are very excited to be part of it."

More than 25 actors and singers will perform, including big dance numbers featuring monsters.

"I recently had a discussion with a young man who had never seen the movie or even the original Frankenstein. I've never felt so old in my life. 'Young Frankenstein' is so quick-witted with the right touch of dark humor that it lends itself wonderfully to the stage," co-director DeeJai Halicky said. "Turning it to a musical just follows the hilarity of Mel Brooks. It's wonderful being a part of Marian Theatre Guild's first season back since the pandemic. The amazing cast and crew has worked so hard to create a production that we all are proud of."

Both have previously directed at the guild and say they share the show's dark and quick sense of humor. The cast features a diverse array of performers from Munster, Dyer, Hammond, Lake Station, Whiting and other Region communities.

Elliot Bibat, David Arroyo, Kaitlin Kovach, Caroline Herrera, Thomas Knoerzer, Ray Huntington, Shannon Hayes and Travis Ziegler will all perform. Marty Dybel did the scenic design and Stephanie Naumoff did the costume design.

Tickets are $17 for adults and $15 for students and seniors.

For reservations, call 219-473-7555.