Zelo Pro brings live wrestling to Chicago Saturday

Individuals looking for live entertainment will have the opportunity to watch a wrestling match featuring champs in the field this weekend.

Zelo Pro will present Zelo Pro Stronger Together at 7 p.m. Saturday at Joe's on Weed Street in Chicago.

Featured wrestlers on the bill will be former WWE star Aiden English, Women's champ Laynie Luck, Elayna Black, Bryce Benjamin, Brubaker and more.

Health and safety measures will be followed including the wearing of masks by attendees and wrestlers when not in the ring; temperature checks; hand sanitizer and handwashing stations; social distancing seating; no late seating and more. Maximum attendance is 50 people.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with first bell at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to arrive early. Event is open to those 21 and older. For tickets and information, visit zelopro.com.

