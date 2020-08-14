You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Zelo Pro brings live wrestling to Chicago Saturday
urgent

Zelo Pro brings live wrestling to Chicago Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

Individuals looking for live entertainment will have the opportunity to watch a wrestling match featuring champs in the field this weekend.

Zelo Pro will present Zelo Pro Stronger Together at 7 p.m. Saturday at Joe's on Weed Street in Chicago.

Featured wrestlers on the bill will be former WWE star Aiden English, Women's champ Laynie Luck, Elayna Black, Bryce Benjamin, Brubaker and more.

Health and safety measures will be followed including the wearing of masks by attendees and wrestlers when not in the ring; temperature checks; hand sanitizer and handwashing stations; social distancing seating; no late seating and more. Maximum attendance is 50 people.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with first bell at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to arrive early. Event is open to those 21 and older. For tickets and information, visit zelopro.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Boys State'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts