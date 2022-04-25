Entry management

Accordion to recent studies, 85 percent of my readers didn't realize that this sentence started with a musical instrument. But I think most of you would make today's contract.

In real life, South ruffed the third heart -- with the nine of trumps. He drew trumps and led the king of clubs, but West ducked. East signaled "count" with the eight, and West won the next club and led another heart. South ruffed and led the A-K and a third diamond, and East's ten and queen scored. Down two.

High trump

I hope my readers would do better. South ruffs the third heart with a high trump, preserving a dummy entry. He next leads the king of clubs.

If West wins and leads the jack of diamonds, South wins, takes the A-K of trumps and the queen of clubs, and goes to the ten of trumps to pitch low diamonds on the J-10 of clubs. If West ducks the king of clubs and also the queen, South takes the A-K of diamonds, loses a diamond and ruffs his last diamond in dummy.

This week: managing entries.

Daily question

You hold: S 8 5 3 H Q J 10 7 4 D J 9 C A 9 4. The dealer, at your left, opens two diamonds (a weak two-bid). Your partner doubles, and the next player passes. What do you say?

ANSWER: Your partner promises opening values — he probably has more — and support for the unbid suits. (He might have a powerful hand with a suit he plans to bid.) Jump to three hearts to invite game. You would bid two hearts if all of your honors were low cards.

