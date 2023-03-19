A child’s education is the key that opens the doors to their dreams and every child’s success is greatly determined by their parents and educators. That’s why I’m proud of the work we’ve accomplished thus far in making unprecedented investments in K-12 and I am committed to continue along the path of prioritizing education and your child’s future. Consistent with that mission, let’s remove barriers and provide students a free education; let’s end the textbook fees that parents pay.

In my 2023 State of the State Address, I introduced Mandy Allen, an educator in the South Vermillion School Corporation, who paid about $630 for the 2022-2023 school year for her four children. She’s not alone. Hoosiers across the state are impacted. It could be your friend, your neighbor or it could be you.

Let’s look at Brandi Shea, a mom of a Hobart High School student who pays more than $400 a year and 12th-grade English teacher, Carrie Bedwell, who is mom to a third-grader at Liberty Elementary School in Hobart and paid $175 in curriculum fees.

These are just a few examples of parents across our state who are charged fees at the classroom door in addition to their state and local property taxes to pay for public schools. The fee varies dependent on school corporation, grade level and course, and the amount typically increases in high school, which could deter a student from taking a specific class or a heavier courseload.

Indiana’s constitution promises a tuition-free education, but parents are essentially being levied a cover charge at the classroom door. As governor, I took an oath to uphold the Indiana Constitution, which clearly says our state has a duty “to provide, by law, for a general and uniform system of Common Schools, wherein tuition shall be without charge, and equally open to all.” While this means tuition is free, it has not prevented textbook and curriculum fees from being imposed on parents.

Further, Indiana remains one of only seven states to allow school corporations to charge parents a mandatory curriculum fee for essential classroom materials. This matter goes beyond the divide of red and blue, this is a direct hit to the family pocketbook for Hoosiers in every community in our state, and we should end this hidden tax, once and for all.

Indiana’s balanced budgets and strong fiscal standing enable us to make record investments once again in education, especially in ways that impact a child’s success in the classroom and into adulthood. That’s why — as part of my 2023 Next Level Agenda — I’ve proposed an additional $160 million to cover the cost of classroom materials for more than a million K-12 students. The amount would cover the cost of all textbook and curriculum fees for all students attending public schools and free and reduced lunch students in accredited nonpublic schools.

The time has come to end this hidden tax, and ensure we truly live up to the spirit of our constitution’s promise, while empowering Hoosier parents and preparing Hoosier students for a promising future.