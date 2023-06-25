Q: My parents want to transfer the house to my brother and I but don’t want us to take possession until they die. Is holding on to the deed and recording it after their death a way to accomplish this or should they use a life estate?

A: I’m not a fan of unrecorded deeds. As far as I’m concerned, intentionally unrecorded deeds are just a bad idea. Especially since there are much better options.

Remember, until the deed is recorded, title hasn’t been transferred and, unfortunately, unrecorded deeds can be lost or accidently destroyed. If that happens, transfer of title can be much more complicated.

You mentioned life estates in your question. If your parents want to transfer the home but continue to reside in it during their lifetimes, a life estate may be one solution. By retaining a life estate, they can continue to use and enjoy the home during their life time and after their death, the children will own it.

Another solution could be to use a Transfer on Death Deed (TOD Deed). A TOD Deed simply adds beneficiaries to the real estate without transferring title during your parents’ lifetime. After the death of the survivor of them, an affidavit is recorded and the kids own the real estate. Easy peasy.

It sounds like your parents’ goal is a convenient way to transfer title after death. If that is the case, there are so many better options that are less risky than an unrecorded deed. Your parents should sit down with an attorney and find out what those options are.

Q: Can you name more than one beneficiary on a bank account? Is it better to leave it to one beneficiary and let them split the money?

A: You should be able to list multiple beneficiaries on a bank account. I’m not aware of any Payable on Death (POD) restrictions relating to multiple beneficiaries. I suppose the bank could limit the number on its own but that would be bank policy.

I don’t like the idea of naming one beneficiary and asking that person to share the money. If the person receiving the money fails to share it, there isn’t an easy way to force them to do so. They might share the money or they might book a trip to Aruba.

Also, keep in mind that there could be gift tax consequences. If Jane Doe receives $100,000 and wants to give $25,000 to each of her siblings, that’s a gift. It’s unlikely that there will be any taxes due as a result of the gift, but it will likely need to be reported on a gift tax return. All of that would be unnecessary if the bank account simply listed all of the beneficiaries as POD.

Thanks for the questions.