Q: My husband and I are in a common law marriage. What rights do we have to each other’s inheritance?

A: I’m not entirely sure what you mean by rights to each other’s inheritance but I think you may be asking what inheritance rights do each of you have in regards to the other’s property.

The first thing to understand is that Indiana does not recognize common law marriages. Unless you have the license and paid the fee, you aren’t legally married in the eyes of the state. I’m not trying to disrespect your relationship, but it’s unlikely to be legally recognized.

As Indiana doesn’t recognize your relationship as a legal marriage, you do not have any intestate inheritance rights. If the two of you want your property to go to the other, you need to create those rights by executing a plan. You should execute a will naming each other as a beneficiary, keeping in mind that the will only applies to probate assets. If each of your names are on the bank accounts and the house as a joint tenant, those assets should transfer to the survivor as a matter of law. The will would apply to assets not jointly owned or that have beneficiary designations such as POD or TOD.

Finally, although you are concerned with inheritance, you should also think about how things will work out prior to death. If each of you wants the other to make financial and medical decisions for the other in the event they can’t make it for themselves, you should seriously consider executing a health care representative designation and a power of attorney. Without those documents, the two of you probably won’t have a say in the other’s care or finances should they become disabled in some way.

Q: My parents transferred ownership of their house to myself and my siblings but retained a life estate. Both mom and dad have passed away. Do we just go to the recorder with death certificates or is there something else we need to do?

A: In times past, I think it was fairly common to record the death certificate to remove the life estate interest. Today we use affidavits.

You should record an affidavit of death to report the termination of the life estate and to induce the county auditor’s office to transfer title in their records. The affidavit should reference the conveyance in which your parents retained their life estate, the legal description, the dates of death of your parents and who now owns the property. I usually also attach copies of the death certificates with the Social Security numbers redacted as additional proof that the deaths occurred.

I’m sure you don’t want to hear this but it’s better that an attorney handle the affidavits. I strongly recommend that you engage a professional any time you are messing with the title to real estate. If you don’t handle it correctly, bad things can happen, so it’s better to avoid those bad things by utilizing the services of someone in the know.

Thanks for the questions.