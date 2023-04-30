Q: I want to make a TOD Deed for my house but I don’t have the deed. I called the bank that had the mortgage but they said they don’t have it. Shouldn’t the bank have had the deed when I bought the house?

A: It’s extremely unlikely that the bank received and held onto the deed when you bought the house and took out your mortgage. Banks don’t generally receive the deed.

When you borrow money from a bank to buy a house, you are asked to sign a pile of documents. All of the documents are important, but two of the most important ones, at least from the bank’s point of view, are the promissory note and the mortgage. The promissory note is your personal obligation to the bank. The mortgage creates the security interest in the real estate. In other words, it’s the lien.

Now the reason banks don’t generally hold onto deeds to the real estate that they lend money on is because they don’t have too. After the deed is recorded, the mortgage is recorded. The mortgage creates the lien. The lien exists regardless of who has the deed.

When you pay off your mortgage, the bank records a release of mortgage which clears the lien. That is the document that you should be watching for. The bank should not have possession of your deed. The original deed should have been sent to you by the title insurance company after it was recorded. If you can’t find it with the title insurance package, you can obtain a copy of the deed from the county recorder’s office

Finally, keep in mind that a home loan is quite different from a vehicle loan. Bank’s hold onto the car title until the loan is paid off. Once the vehicle loan has been paid in full, the bank will sign the back of the title releasing its lien and send it to you.

Q: Can a financial power of attorney and a health care power of attorney name different people? Does it create a problem?

A: Yes, you can name different individuals in a power of attorney and a health care representative designation. You are under no obligation to include the same person or persons and it shouldn’t cause any issues.

There are a lot of good reasons to name different individuals in the two documents. For example, it may make sense to name the daughter that lives down the street attorney-in-fact in the power of attorney because she is local. On the other hand, you may want all of the children involved in medical decisions regardless of location.

Another reason to consider different individuals is because of their profession or career. It may make more sense to name the CPA daughter attorney-in-fact and the son who is a nurse health care representative. Play to their strengths.

Finally, you can obviously name the same people in both documents if that is the correct decision to make. You just don’t have too if it isn’t.

Thanks for the questions.