Q: If a person doesn’t leave a will, who decides who can be executor?

A: If a person dies intestate (without a will) there is an Indiana code provision that lists persons who can serve as personal representative. The code provision has a sort of hierarchy of preferred persons to serve.

The first person listed in the code is a surviving spouse or a person designated by the surviving spouse. That sort of makes sense. The next preferred person is an heir or a person nominated by an heir. After that, any “qualified” person can serve.

In order for a person to be qualified to serve, they must meet certain qualifications. They must be at least 18 years of age. They can’t be incapacitated unless the incapacity is caused by physical illness, physical impairment or physical infirmity. The person can’t be a convicted felon. The person cannot be a corporation not authorized to act as a fiduciary (holding trust powers). Finally, the court can exclude anyone that it finds “unsuitable.” That last one is kind of broad but makes sense, I suppose.

Ultimately, the court will designate a person that it finds appropriate.

Q: How often should you renew your estate plan?

A: Obviously, it depends on your circumstances and situation.

As a general rule, I suggest that you pull out the plan about every five years or so. Just blow the dust off and review it. Make sure that everything that you think is there, is actually there. Also, make sure that the people that you named as beneficiaries and fiduciaries are still correct.

By reviewing the plan every five years or so, you can be assured that everything is ready to go in case something bad happens.

Having said that, I also suggest that you review the plan whenever you encounter a life changing event. Things like deaths and births and weddings and divorces. Things that we encounter in our lives that kind of change everything.

Also, while you are reviewing the estate planning documents, it’s a good time to verify titling on bank and other accounts and beneficiary designations on accounts and life insurance. While you are thinking about your estate, make sure you review all of it.

Thanks for the questions.