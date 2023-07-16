This week has been a bit rough for me. I’ve been tasked with solving a problem in the next five days that has literally taken 30 years to create. To be honest, I do my best work when I’m under a deadline. However, I ‘m not that easy to be around at times like these.

Anyway, I came home from work after what could easily be called a rough day. When I arrived home, I found that Trish was already there. I tried to sound cheerful when I greeted her but then I noticed a book near where she was sitting. I won’t give the exact title but it was a book on estate planning, something along the line of "Estate Planning for Dummies."

To say I was a little surprised would be an understatement. Trish and I have been married for almost 27 years but it occurred to me at that moment that she has no idea what I do for a living. I’m sure she has a vague idea, but maybe not.

Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not against people reading about estate planning, especially you loyal readers. In fact, I think it’s a great idea for people to gain at least a remedial understanding of estate planning. However, having been an estate planning professional for nearly 30 years only to discover that my wife ordered a book online about something I could have told her over dinner; well, let’s just say that I was a little ... put off.

Part of the problem was the whole estate planning professional thing. The other part is that my wife thought that it was a good idea to seek answers from a book when nearly 30 years of estate planning knowledge was sitting near her petting our son’s dog.

Like I said, folks, having a vague idea about estate planning is a great idea and I encourage all of you to read up on the subject. However, I am a firm believer that estate planning is not a do-it-yourself job.

Don’t get me wrong; most estate planning isn’t exactly rocket science. However, that doesn’t mean that you should tackle it yourself. Seek the advice of a professional or professionals. If you don’t do it right, bad things can and do happen.

As for Trish, it was a bad day to show me the estate planning book. Fortunately, I was raised by an Irish mother and was taught not to overreact at times like these, because, according to my mom, the Irish can endure anything. Also, I have been married for almost 27 years and that woman still scares me.

On the other hand, I picked up my passive aggressiveness from my Croatian father. With that in mind, today I ordered a book about online banking that I intend to leave on the couch in a couple of days where I hope my banker wife will find it. I also picked up a lovely 16-year-old Irish single malt whiskey. I’m feeling a little better now.