This week has been a bit rough for me. I’ve been tasked with solving a problem in the next five days that has literally taken 30 years to create. To be honest, I do my best work when I’m under a deadline. However, I ‘m not that easy to be around at times like these.
Anyway, I came home from work after what could easily be called a rough day. When I arrived home, I found that Trish was already there. I tried to sound cheerful when I greeted her but then I noticed a book near where she was sitting. I won’t give the exact title but it was a book on estate planning, something along the line of "Estate Planning for Dummies."
To say I was a little surprised would be an understatement. Trish and I have been married for almost 27 years but it occurred to me at that moment that she has no idea what I do for a living. I’m sure she has a vague idea, but maybe not.
People are also reading…
Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not against people reading about estate planning, especially you loyal readers. In fact, I think it’s a great idea for people to gain at least a remedial understanding of estate planning. However, having been an estate planning professional for nearly 30 years only to discover that my wife ordered a book online about something I could have told her over dinner; well, let’s just say that I was a little ... put off.
Part of the problem was the whole estate planning professional thing. The other part is that my wife thought that it was a good idea to seek answers from a book when nearly 30 years of estate planning knowledge was sitting near her petting our son’s dog.
Like I said, folks, having a vague idea about estate planning is a great idea and I encourage all of you to read up on the subject. However, I am a firm believer that estate planning is not a do-it-yourself job.
Don’t get me wrong; most estate planning isn’t exactly rocket science. However, that doesn’t mean that you should tackle it yourself. Seek the advice of a professional or professionals. If you don’t do it right, bad things can and do happen.
As for Trish, it was a bad day to show me the estate planning book. Fortunately, I was raised by an Irish mother and was taught not to overreact at times like these, because, according to my mom, the Irish can endure anything. Also, I have been married for almost 27 years and that woman still scares me.
On the other hand, I picked up my passive aggressiveness from my Croatian father. With that in mind, today I ordered a book about online banking that I intend to leave on the couch in a couple of days where I hope my banker wife will find it. I also picked up a lovely 16-year-old Irish single malt whiskey. I’m feeling a little better now.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.