Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Q: I found a transfer on death deed online. Is there any reason I couldn’t prepare my own deed rather than hiring an attorney?

A: I can think of a couple, but the big one is because you are messing with title to real estate.

Now granted, you are talking about a Transfer on Death Deed (TOD Deed) and title doesn’t generally change under a TOD Deed, but I still think I would resist preparing my own TOD Deed for reasons I’ll explain later in the column.

Title to real estate can be tricky and the risks are substantial. The problem is if you don’t do it correctly, you can cloud the title. A clouded title simply means that there is some ambiguity or unresolved issue affecting the title to the real estate.

The ambiguity could be something like creating an unintended interest or lien on the title. It could be failing to convey the owner’s complete interest or perhaps making it unclear who owns the interest. Perhaps a better explanation is that it’s anything that could interfere with the owner’s ability to transfer clean title.

Now, here is the problem with clouds on a title. They don’t tend to go away until someone clears them and, unfortunately, clearing a cloud isn’t always that easy.

This is why you shouldn’t mess with title to real estate on your own. I know everyone wants to save a few bucks, but real estate law is not the place to do that.

If you prepare a deed incorrectly, it may not transfer title correctly or at all. Also, the words that you use might not be correct or you may not fully understand what the consequences of those words are. For example, I am still amazed how many people don’t understand the difference between being tenants in common and joint tenants with rights of survivorship. It’s a huge difference.

Less surprising is when people convey title to more than one person but don’t indicate how they are taking title. If you don’t indicate how the recipient is taking title, i.e. tenants in common or joint tenants, it may not be what you wanted or expected.

TOD Deeds are different in that you don’t transfer title when the deed is recorded. A TOD Deed should only name beneficiaries. However, if you don’t use the correct language in the beneficiary transfer language, it might not work out how you think it will.

I know paying an attorney is right up there to getting poked with a sharp stick. The problem is it could cost you a lot more than the few bucks it costs to prepare the deed. Remember, it’s a lot easier and cheaper to keep you out of trouble than to get you out of it later.